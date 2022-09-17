Today is Saturday, Sept. 17, the 260th day of 2022. There are 105 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Today is Saturday, Sept. 17, the 260th day of 2022. There are 105 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Sept. 17, 1978, after meeting at Camp David, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat signed a framework for a peace treaty.
1787 — The Constitution of the United States was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
1862 — More than 3,600 men were killed in the Civil War Battle of Antietam in Maryland.
1944 — During World War II, Allied paratroopers launched Operation Market Garden, landing behind German lines in the Netherlands. (After initial success, the Allies were beaten back by the Germans.)
1986 — The Senate confirmed the nomination of William H. Rehnquist to become the 16th chief justice of the United States.
2011 — A demonstration calling itself Occupy Wall Street began in New York, prompting similar protests around the US and the world.
One year ago — A Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst of murdering his best friend 20 years earlier; the a case had taken on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to the slaying linked to his wife’s 1982 disappearance. (Durst who was sentenced to life in prison, died in January, at 78.)
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, is 89. Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter is 83. Singer LaMonte McLemore (The Fifth Dimension) is 87. Retired US Marine Gen. Anthony Zinni is 79. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 77. Singer Fee Waybill is 74. Actor Cassandra Peterson (“Elvira, Mistress of the Dark”) is 71. Comedian Rita Rudner is 69. Director-actor Paul Feig is 60. Movie director Baz Luhrmann is 60. Singer BeBe Winans is 60. TV personality/businessman Robert Herjavec (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 59. Actor Kyle Chandler is 57. Director-producer Bryan Singer is 57. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 56. Actor Malik Yoba is 55. Rock singer Anastacia is 54. Actor Matthew Settle is 53. Rapper Vin Rock (Naughty By Nature) is 52. Actor-comedian Bobby Lee is 51. Actor Felix Solis is 51.
— The Associated Press
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.