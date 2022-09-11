Today is Sunday, Sept. 11, the 254th day of 2022. There are 111 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania.
1814 — An American fleet scored a decisive victory over the British in the Battle of Lake Champlain in the War of 1812.
1936 — Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) began operation as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a key in Washington to signal the startup of the dam’s first hydroelectric generator.
1941 — Groundbreaking took place for the Pentagon.
2006 — In a prime-time address, President George W. Bush invoked the memory of the victims of the 9/11 attacks as he staunchly defended the war in Iraq, though he acknowledged that Saddam Hussein was not responsible for the attacks.
2016 — Hillary Clinton abruptly left a 9/11 anniversary event at ground zero in New York after feeling “overheated,” according to her campaign, and hours later her doctor disclosed that the Democratic presidential nominee had pneumonia.
Ten years ago — A mob armed with guns and grenades launched a fiery nightlong attack on a US diplomatic outpost and a CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya, killing US Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans.
One year ago — Marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, victims’ relatives and four US presidents paid respects at the sites where hijacked planes killed nearly 3,000 people, while others gathered for observances or volunteer projects across the country.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Earl Holliman is 94. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 83. Movie director Brian De Palma is 82. Singer-actor-dancer Lola Falana is 80. Rock musician Mickey Hart (The Dead) is 79. Guitarist Leo Kottke is 77. Actor Phillip Alford is 74. Actor Amy Madigan is 72. Rock singer-musician Tommy Shaw (Styx) is 69. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 69. Actor Reed Birney is 68. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is 65. Musician Jon Moss (Culture Club) is 65. Actor Scott Patterson is 64. Actor/director Roxann Dawson is 64. Actor John Hawkes is 63. Actor Anne Ramsay is 62. Actor Virginia Madsen is 61. Actor Kristy McNichol is 60. Musician-composer Moby is 57. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is 57. Business reporter Maria Bartiromo is 55. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 55. Actor Taraji P. Henson is 52. Actor Laura Wright is 52. Rock musician Jeremy Popoff (Lit) is 51. Blogger Markos Moulitsas is 51. Singer Brad Fischetti (LFO) is 47. Rock musician Jon Buckland (Coldplay) is 45. Rapper Ludacris is 45. Rock singer Ben Lee is 44. Actor Ryan Slattery is 44. Actor Ariana Richards is 43. Country singer Charles Kelley (Lady A) is 41. Actor Elizabeth Henstridge is 35. Actor Tyler Hoechlin is 35. Actor Mackenzie Aladjem is 21.
— The Associated Press
