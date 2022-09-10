Today is Saturday, Sept. 10, the 253rd day of 2022. There are 112 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 5:01 am
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Sept. 10, 1813, an American naval force commanded by Oliver H. Perry defeated the British in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. (Afterward, Perry sent the message, “We have met the enemy and they are ours.”)
1962 — The US Supreme Court ordered the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a Black student.
2015 — New York State approved gradually raising the minimum wage for fast-food workers to $15 an hour — the first time any state had set the minimum that high.
2016 — John Hinckley Jr., the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, in 1981, was released from a Washington mental hospital for good. (Hinckley would be freed from all court oversight in June 2022.)
One year ago — Republican leaders threatened responses ranging from lawsuits to civil disobedience after President Joe Biden’s aggressive push to require millions of American workers to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus. New US studies showed that COVID-19 vaccines remained highly effective against hospitalizations and death, even when dealing with the extra-contagious delta variant. A judge ruled that a 19-year-old Wisconsin woman who admitted to helping stab a classmate when she was 12 years old to please online horror character Slender Man could be freed from a mental health institution where she had spent nearly four years.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Greg Mullavey is 89. Actor Tom Ligon is 82. Singer Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) is 80. Singer Jose Feliciano is 77. Former Canadian first lady Margaret Trudeau is 74. Political commentator Bill O’Reilly is 73. Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 72. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., is 68. Actor Colin Firth is 62. Actor Sean O’Bryan is 59. Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 59. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 54. Movie director Guy Ritchie is 54. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 48. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 40.
— The Associated Press
