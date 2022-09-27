Today is Tuesday, Sept. 27, the 270th day of 2022. There are 95 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Sept. 27, 1996, in Afghanistan, the Taliban, a band of former seminary students, drove the government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani out of Kabul, captured the capital and executed former leader Najibullah.
1825 — The first locomotive to haul a passenger train was operated by George Stephenson in England.
1928 — The United States said it was recognizing the Nationalist Chinese government.
1939 — Warsaw, Poland, surrendered after weeks of resistance to invading forces from Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union during World War II.
1956 — Olympic track and field gold medalist and Hall of Fame golfer Babe Didrikson Zaharias died in Galveston, Texas, at age 45.
1964 — The government publicly released the report of the Warren Commission, which concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone in assassinating President John F. Kennedy.
1979 — Congress gave its final approval to forming the US Department of Education.
1991 — President George H.W. Bush announced in a nationally broadcast address that he was eliminating all US battlefield nuclear weapons, and called on the Soviet Union to match the gesture.
Ten years ago — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the U.N. General Assembly that the world had only a matter of months to stop Iran before it could build a nuclear bomb.
Five years ago — President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans unveiled the first major revamp of the nation’s tax code in a generation, a plan that included deep tax cuts for corporations, simplified tax brackets and a near-doubling of the standard deduction.
One year ago — A Texas judge found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax; the cases would head to trial for juries to determine the amount of damages Jones and the other defendants would have to pay the families. (In August, a jury ordered Jones to pay more than $49 million to the parents of one child who was killed.)
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Claude Jarman Jr. is 88. Author Barbara Howar is 88. Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 79. Actor A Martinez is 74. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 73. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is 72. Actor/opera singer Anthony Laciura is 71. Singer Shaun Cassidy is 64. Comedian Marc Maron is 59. Rock singer Stephan Jenkins (Third Eye Blind) is 58. Former Democratic National Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz is 56. Actor Patrick Muldoon is 54. Singer Mark Calderon is 52. Actor Amanda Detmer is 51. Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is 50. Actor Indira Varma is 49. Rock singer Brad Arnold (3 Doors Down) is 44.. Actor Anna Camp is 40. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 40. Singer Avril Lavigne is 38. Bluegrass singer/musician Sierra Hull is 31. Actor Sam Lerner is 30. Actor Ames McNamara is 15.
— The Associated Press
