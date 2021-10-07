Today is Thursday, Oct. 7, the 280th day of 2021. There are 85 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Oct. 7, 2001, the war in Afghanistan started as the United States and Britain launched air attacks against military targets and Osama bin Laden’s training camps in the wake of the September 11 attacks.
1998 — Matthew Shepard, a gay college student, was beaten and left tied to a wooden fencepost outside of Laramie, Wyoming; he died five days later. (Russell Henderson and Aaron McKinney are serving life sentences for Shepard’s murder.)
2003 — California voters recalled Gov. Gray Davis and elected Arnold Schwarzenegger their new governor.
One year ago — President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office for the first time since he was diagnosed with COVID-19; he credited an experimental drug treatment with helping his recovery.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Retired South African Archbishop and Nobel Peace laureate Desmond Tutu is 90. Author Thomas Keneally is 86. Comedian Joy Behar is 79. Former National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Oliver North (ret.) is 78. Rock musician Kevin Godley (10cc) is 76. Actor Jill Larson is 74. Country singer Kieran Kane is 72. Singer John Mellencamp is 70. Rock musician Ricky Phillips is 70. Russian President Vladimir Putin is 69. Actor Mary Badham (Film: “To Kill a Mockingbird”) is 69. Rock musician Tico Torres (Bon Jovi) is 68. Actor Christopher Norris is 66. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 66. Gospel singer Michael W. Smith is 64. Olympic gold medal ice dancer Jayne Torvill is 64. Actor Dylan Baker is 63. Actor Judy Landers is 63. Recording executive and TV personality Simon Cowell is 62. Rock musician Charlie Marinkovich (formerly with Iron Butterfly) is 62. Actor Paula Newsome is 60. Country singer Dale Watson is 59. Pop singer Ann Curless (Expose) is 58. R&B singer Toni Braxton is 54. Rock singer-musician Thom Yorke (Radiohead) is 53. Rock musician-dancer Leeroy Thornhill is 52. Actor Nicole Ari Parker is 51. Actor Allison Munn is 47. Rock singer-musician Damian Kulash is 46. Singer Taylor Hicks is 45. Actor Omar Miller is 43. Neo-soul singer Nathaniel Rateliff (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats) is 43. Actor Shawn Ashmore is 42. Actor Jake McLaughlin is 39. Electronic musician Flying Lotus (AKA Steve Ellison) is 38. MLB player Evan Longoria is 36. Actor Holland Roden is 35. Actor Amber Stevens is 35. MLB outfielder Mookie Betts is 29. Actor Lulu Wilson is 16.
— The Associated Press
