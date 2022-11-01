Yesterday was Monday, Oct. 31, the 304th day of 2022. There are 61 days left in the year. It was Halloween.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 4:28 am
On Oct. 31, 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two Sikh security guards.
1864 — Nevada became the 36th state as President Abraham Lincoln signed a proclamation.
1961 — The body of Josef Stalin was removed from Lenin’s Tomb as part of the Soviet Union’s “de-Stalinization” drive.
2020 — Actor Sean Connery, who rose to international stardom as the suave secret agent James Bond and then carved out an Oscar-winning career in other rugged roles, died at his home in the Bahamas at the age of 90.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Lee Grant is 97. Former CBS anchorman Dan Rather is 91. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 85. Actor Ron Rifkin is 84. Actor Sally Kirkland is 81. Actor Brian Doyle-Murray is 77. Actor Stephen Rea is 76. Olympic gold medal long-distance runner Frank Shorter is 75. Actor Deidre Hall is 75. TV show host Jane Pauley is 72. Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell is 65. Movie director Peter Jackson is 61. Rock musician Larry Mullen Jr. is 61. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 59. Rock musician Mikkey Dee is 59.
— The Associated Press
