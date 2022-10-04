Yesterday was Monday, Oct. 3, the 276th day of 2022. There are 89 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Oct. 3, 1995, the jury in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles found the former football star not guilty of the 1994 slayings of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman. (Simpson was later found liable for damages in a civil trial).
1941 — Adolf Hitler declared in a speech in Berlin that Russia had been “broken” and would “never rise again.”
1944 — During World War II, US Army troops cracked the Siegfried Line north of Aachen, Germany.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Composer Steve Reich is 86. Rock and roll star Chubby Checker is 81. Actor Alan Rachins is 80. Former Sen. Jeff Bingaman, D-NM, is 79. Singer Lindsey Buckingham is 73. Jazz musician Ronnie Laws is 72. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 71. Former astronaut Kathryn Sullivan is 71. Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is 71. Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is 68. Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is 68. Actor Hart Bochner is 66. Actor Peter Frechette is 66. World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples is 63. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 63. Actor Jack Wagner is 63.
— The Associated Press
