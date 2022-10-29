Today is Saturday, Oct. 29, the 302nd day of 2022. There are 63 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Oct. 29, 1929, “Black Tuesday” descended upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapsed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped out as America’s “Great Depression” began.
1618 — Sir Walter Raleigh, the English courtier, military adventurer and poet, was executed in London for treason.
1940 — A blindfolded Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson drew the first number — 158 — from a glass bowl in America’s first peacetime military draft.
1998 — Sen. John Glenn, at age 77, roared back into space aboard the shuttle Discovery, retracing the trail he had blazed for America’s astronauts 36 years earlier.
2005 — Mourners slowly filed past the body of civil rights icon Rosa Parks in Montgomery, Alabama, just miles from the downtown street where she had made history by refusing to give up her seat on a city bus to a white man.
2018 — A new-generation Boeing jet operated by the Indonesian budget airline Lion Air crashed in the Java Sea minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board; it was the first of two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max, causing the plane to be grounded around the world for nearly two years as Boeing worked on software changes to a flight-control system.
Five years ago — All but 10 members of the Houston Texans took a knee during the national anthem, reacting to a remark from team owner Bob McNair to other NFL owners that “we can’t have the inmates running the prison.” The head of Puerto Rico’s power company said the agency was cancelling its $300 million contract with a tiny Montana company to restore the island’s power system; the company was based in the hometown of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.
One year ago — The Food and Drug Administration paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine; the FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use. Eighteen states filed three separate lawsuits to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violated federal law.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is 84. Country singer Lee Clayton is 80. Rock musician Denny Laine is 78. Singer Melba Moore is 77. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 75. Actor Kate Jackson is 74. Country musician Steve Kellough (Wild Horses) is 66. Actor Dan Castellaneta (TV: “The Simpsons”) is 65. Comic strip artist Tom Wilson (“Ziggy”) is 65. Actor Finola Hughes is 63. Singer Randy Jackson (the Jacksons) is 61. Actor Joely Fisher is 55. Rapper Paris is 55. Actor Rufus Sewell is 55. Actor Grayson McCouch is 54. Rock singer SA Martinez (311) is 53. Actor Winona Ryder is 51. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross is 50.
— The Associated Press
