Today is Thursday, Oct. 28, the 301st day of 2021. There are 64 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Oct. 28, 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, was dedicated in New York Harbor by President Grover Cleveland.
1914 — Medical researcher Jonas Salk, who developed the first successful polio vaccine, was born in New York.
1962 — Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev informed the United States that he had ordered the dismantling of missile bases in Cuba; in return, the US secretly agreed to remove nuclear missiles from US installations in Turkey.
1996 — Richard Jewell, cleared of committing the Olympic park bombing, held a news conference in Atlanta in which he thanked his mother for standing by him and lashed out at reporters and investigators who had depicted him as the bomber, who turned out to be Eric Rudolph.
One year ago — Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, revealed that he was the former Trump administration official who had written a scathing anti-Trump op-ed and book under the pen name “Anonymous”; the White House labeled him a “low-level, disgruntled former staffer.” Hurricane Zeta pounded New Orleans and much of the Gulf Coast with heavy rain and howling winds before making its way through Mississippi and Alabama. France announced a full nationwide lockdown for the second time in 2020, and German officials imposed a partial four-week lockdown as governments across Europe sought to stop a fast-rising tide of Coronavirus cases.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 94. Actor Joan Plowright is 92. Actor Jane Alexander is 82. Actor Dennis Franz is 77. Actor Telma Hopkins is 73. Caitlyn Jenner is 72. Actor Annie Potts is 69. Songwriter/producer Desmond Child is 68. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is 66. The former president of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, is 65. Rock musician Stephen Morris (New Order) is 64. Rock singer-musician William Reid (The Jesus & Mary Chain) is 63. Actor Mark Derwin is 61. Actor Daphne Zuniga is 59. Actor Lauren Holly is 58. Talk show host-comedian-actor Sheryl Underwood is 58. Actor Jami Gertz is 56. Actor Chris Bauer is 55. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 55. Actor Julia Roberts is 54. Country singer-musician Caitlin Cary is 53. Actor Jeremy Davies is 52. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 47.
— The Associated Press
