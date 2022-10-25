Yesterday was Monday, Oct. 24, the 297th day of 2022. There are 68 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Oct. 24, 1945, the United Nations officially came into existence as its charter took effect.
1940 — The 40-hour work week went into effect under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.
1962 — A naval quarantine of Cuba ordered by President John F. Kennedy went into effect during the missile crisis.
1972 — Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who had broken Major League Baseball’s modern-era color barrier in 1947, died in Stamford, Conn., at age 53.
1991 — “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry died in Santa Monica at age 70.
2002 — Authorities apprehended John Allen Muhammad and teenager Lee Boyd Malvo near Myersville, Md., in the Washington-area sniper attacks. (Malvo was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, but Maryland’s highest court has agreed to reconsider that sentence, this year; Muhammad was sentenced to death and executed, in 2009.)
2005 — Civil rights icon Rosa Parks died in Detroit at age 92.
2020 — Heavily protected crews in Washington state worked to destroy the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the United States.
Five years ago — Fats Domino, the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer whose hits included “Blueberry Hill” and “Ain’t That a Shame,” died in Louisiana at the age of 89. Actor Robert Guillaume, who won Emmy awards for his portrayal of the sharp-tongued butler in the sitcoms “Soap” and “Benson,” died in Los Angeles at 89.
One year ago — Pope Francis called for an end to the practice of returning migrants rescued at sea to Libya and other unsafe countries. Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” debuted with $40.1 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend in North America, drawing a large number of moviegoers to see the thundering sci-fi epic on the big screen despite it also being available to stream in homes.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Bill Wyman is 86. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 83. Movie director-screenwriter David S. Ward is 77. Actor Kevin Kline is 75. Congressman and former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume is 74. Actor Doug Davidson is 68. Actor B.D. Wong is 62. Singer Michael Trent (Americana duo Shovels & Rope) is 45. Rock musician Ben Gillies (Silverchair) is 43. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kyla Ross is 26.
— The Associated Press
