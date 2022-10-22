Today is Saturday, Oct. 22, the 295th day of 2022. There are 70 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
Partly cloudy and windy. High around 70F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: October 22, 2022 @ 5:55 am
On Oct. 22, 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.
1926 — Ernest Hemingway’s first novel, “The Sun Also Rises,” was published by Scribner’s of New York.
1934 — Bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd was shot to death by federal agents and local police at a farm near East Liverpool, Ohio.
1981 — The Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization was decertified by the federal government for its strike the previous August.
1995 — The largest gathering of world leaders in history marked the 50th anniversary of the United Nations.
2001 — A second Washington postal worker, Joseph P. Curseen, died of inhalation anthrax.
2014 — A gunman shot and killed a soldier standing guard at a war memorial in Ottawa, then stormed the Canadian Parliament before he was shot and killed by the usually ceremonial sergeant-at-arms.
2020 — In the closing debate of the presidential campaign, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden clashed over how to tame the raging Coronavirus; Trump declared that the virus would “go away,” while Biden countered that the nation was heading toward a “dark winter.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 86. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 84. Actor Derek Jacobi is 84. Actor Tony Roberts is 83. Movie director Jan de Bont is 79. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 79. Rock musician Eddie Brigati is 77. Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour is 75. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 70. Rock musician Greg Hawkes is 70. Movie director Bill Condon is 67. Actor Luis Guzman is 66. Actor-writer-producer Todd Graff is 63. Rock musician Cris Kirkwood is 62. Actor-comedian Bob Odenkirk is 60. Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 59. Christian singer TobyMac is 58. Singer-songwriter John Wesley Harding (Wesley Stace) is 57. Actor Valeria Golino is 56.
— The Associated Press
