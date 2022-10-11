Yesterday was Monday, Oct. 10, the 283rd day of 2022. There are 82 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Oct. 10, 1845, the US Naval Academy was established in Annapolis, Maryland.
2014 — Malala Yousafzai, a 17-year-old Pakistani girl, and Kailash Satyarthi, a 60-year-old Indian man, were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for risking their lives for the right of children to receive an education and to live free from abuse.
Five years ago — The US soccer team failed to qualify for the World Cup, eliminated with a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago; it ended a run of seven straight US appearances at soccer’s showcase event. A flood of new allegations poured in against movie executive Harvey Weinstein, including testimonies from Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.
One year ago — After the first direct talks between US officials and Afghanistan’s new Taliban leaders, the Taliban said the US had agreed to provide humanitarian aid while refusing to give political recognition to the new rulers; the US said only that the two sides had discussed the provision of US humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Peter Coyote is 81. Entertainer Ben Vereen is 76. Actor Charles Dance is 76. Rock singer-musician Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers) is 74. Actor Jessica Harper is 73. Author Nora Roberts (aka “J.D. Robb”) is 72. Singer-musician Midge Ure is 69. Rock singer David Lee Roth is 68. Actor J. Eddie Peck is 64. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 64. Actor Julia Sweeney is 63. Actor Bradley Whitford is 63. Musician Martin Kemp is 61. Actor Jodi Benson is 61. Rock musician Jim Glennie (James) is 59. Actor Rebecca Pidgeon is 57. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is 55. Rock musician Mike Malinin (Goo Goo Dolls) is 55. Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 53.
— The Associated Press
