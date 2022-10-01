Today is Saturday, Oct. 1, the 274th day of 2022. There are 91 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, leaving 58 people dead and more than 800 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history; the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, killed himself before officers arrived.
1908 — Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.
1910 — The offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 Times employees were killed.
1949 — Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic of China during a ceremony in Beijing. A 42-day strike by the United Steelworkers of America began over the issue of retirement benefits.
1955 — The situation comedy “The Honeymooners,” starring Jackie Gleason, Art Carney, Audrey Meadows and Joyce Randolph, premiered on CBS-TV.
1957 — The motto “In God We Trust” began appearing on US paper currency.
1964 — The Free Speech Movement began at the University of California, Berkeley.
1987 — Eight people were killed when an earthquake measuring magnitude 5.9 struck the Los Angeles area.
1994 — National Hockey League team owners began a 103-day lockout of their players.
1996 — A federal grand jury indicted Unabomber suspect Theodore Kaczynski in the 1994 mail bomb slaying of advertising executive Thomas Mosser. (Kaczynski was later sentenced to four life terms plus 30 years.) The federal minimum wage rose 50 cents to four dollars, 75 cents an hour.
Ten years ago — Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem, addressing the UN General Assembly, accused the US and its allies of stoking “terrorism” in his country.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Former President Jimmy Carter is 98. Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 87. Actor Stella Stevens is 84. Rock musician Jerry Martini (Sly and the Family Stone) is 79. Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 77. Jazz musician Dave Holland is 76. Actor Yvette Freeman is 72. Actor Randy Quaid is 72. R&B singer Howard Hewett is 67. Former British Prime Minister Theresa May is 66. Alt-country-rock musician Tim O’Reagan (The Jayhawks) is 64. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 63. Actor Esai Morales is 60. Retired MLB All-Star Mark McGwire is 59. Actor Christopher Titus is 58. Actor-model Cindy Margolis is 57. Producer John Ridley is 57. Rock singer-musician Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) is 54. Actor Zach Galifianakis is 53. Singer Keith Duffy is 48. Actor Sherri Saum is 48. Actor-comedian Beck Bennett is 38. Actor Jurnee Smollett is 36. Actor Brie Larson is 33.
