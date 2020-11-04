Today is Wednesday, Nov. 4, the 309th day of 2020. There are 57 days left in the year.
On this date in history On Nov. 4, 2008, Democrat Barack Obama was elected the first Black president of the United States, defeating Republican John McCain.
1922 — The entrance to King Tutankhamen’s tomb was discovered in Egypt.
1956 — Soviet troops moved in to crush the Hungarian Revolution.
1980 — Republican Ronald Reagan won the White House as he defeated President Jimmy Carter by a strong margin.
1995 — Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by a right-wing Israeli minutes after attending a festive peace rally.
2008 — California voters approved Proposition 8, a constitutional amendment outlawing same-sex marriage, overturning a state Supreme Court decision that gave gay couples the right to wed just months earlier.
Ten years ago — Australian airline Qantas grounded all six of its Airbus A380 super-jumbo jets after one of them blew out an engine over Indonesia; the plane made a safe emergency return to Singapore with 469 people aboard.
Five years ago — Justin Trudeau was sworn in as Canada’s new Liberal prime minister.
One year ago — The Trump administration said it had formally notified the United Nations that the United States had begun the process of pulling out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Loretta Swit is 83. Blues singer Delbert McClinton is 80. Actor Ivonne Coll is 73. Rock singer-musician Chris Difford (Squeeze) is 66. Actor-comedian Kathy Griffin is 60. Actor Ralph Macchio is 59. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 51. Actor Anthony Ruivivar is 50. Actor Emme Rylan is 40. Actor Chris Greene (Film: “Loving”) is 38.
— The Associated Press
