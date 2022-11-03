Today is Thursday, Nov. 3, the 307th day of 2022. There are 58 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Nov. 3, 1986, the Iran-Contra affair came to light as Ash-Shiraa, a pro-Syrian Lebanese magazine, first broke the story of US arms sales to Iran.
1839 — The first Opium War between China and Britain broke out.
1961 — President John F. Kennedy established the US Agency for International Development.
1976 — The horror movie “Carrie,” adapted from the Stephen King novel and starring Sissy Spacek, was released by United Artists.
1992 — Democrat Bill Clinton was elected the 42nd president of the United States, defeating President George H.W. Bush.
1994 — Susan Smith of Union, South Carolina, was arrested for drowning her two young sons, Michael and Alex, nine days after claiming the children had been abducted by a Black carjacker.
2020 — Democrat Joe Biden won the presidency in an election that saw more than 103 million Americans vote early, many by mail, amid a Coronavirus pandemic that upended a campaign marked by fear and rancor, waged against a backdrop of protests over racial injustice.
Ten years ago — The lights went back on in lower Manhattan to the relief of residents who had been plunged into darkness for nearly five days by Superstorm Sandy, but there was deepening resentment in the city’s outer boroughs and suburbs over a continued lack of power and maddening gas shortages.
Five years ago — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who walked away from his post in Afghanistan and triggered a search that left some of his comrades severely wounded, was spared a prison sentence by a military judge in North Carolina. A massive report from scientists inside and outside the government concluded that the evidence of global warming was stronger than ever. Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky suffered five broken ribs in an attack by a longtime next-door neighbor as Paul did yard work at his home.
One year ago — After serving more than seven years in an Indonesian prison for killing her mother at a luxury resort on the island of Bali, Heather Mack of Chicago was indicted on murder conspiracy charges in the United States and taken into federal custody on her arrival at O’Hare International Airport.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Lois Smith is 92. Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael S. Dukakis is 89. Actor Shadoe Stevens is 76. Singer Lulu is 74. “Vogue” editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is 73. Comedian-actor Roseanne Barr is 70. Actor Kate Capshaw is 69. Comedian Dennis Miller is 69. Actor Kathy Kinney is 69. Singer Adam Ant is 68. Sports commentator and former quarterback Phil Simms is 67. Director-screenwriter Gary Ross is 66. Actor Dolph Lundgren is 65. Rock musician C.J. Pierce (Drowning Pool) is 50. Actor Francois Battiste (TV: “Ten Days in the Valley”) is 46. Olympic gold medal figure skater Evgeni Plushenko is 40. Actor Julie Berman is 39. Actor Antonia Thomas (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 36. Alternative rock singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett is 35. TV personality and model Kendall Jenner (TV: “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”) is 27.
— The Associated Press
