Today is Saturday, Nov. 26, the 330th day of 2022. There are 35 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Nov. 26, 1950, China entered the Korean War, launching a counteroffensive against soldiers from the United Nations, the US and South Korea.
1864 — English mathematician and writer Charles Dodgson presented a handwritten and illustrated manuscript, “Alice’s Adventures Under Ground,” to his 12-year-old friend Alice Pleasance Liddell; the book was later turned into “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” published under Dodgson’s pen name, Lewis Carroll.
1883 — Former slave and abolitionist Sojourner Truth died in Battle Creek, Michigan.
1942 — President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered nationwide gasoline rationing, beginning Dec. 1.
1986 — President Ronald Reagan appointed a commission headed by former Sen. John Tower to investigate his National Security Council staff in the wake of the Iran-Contra affair.
2000 — Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris certified George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore in the state’s presidential balloting by a 537-vote margin.
2008 — Teams of heavily armed Pakistani gunmen stormed luxury hotels, a popular tourist attraction and a crowded train station in Mumbai, India, leaving at least 166 people dead in a rampage lasting some 60 hours.
2020 — Americans marked the Thanksgiving holiday amid the Coronavirus pandemic, with many celebrations canceled or reduced; Zoom and FaceTime calls connected some families with those who didn’t want to travel.
Five years ago — Congressman John Conyers of Michigan gave up his leadership position as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, while denying allegations that he had sexually harassed female staff members.
One year ago — A World Health Organization panel classified a new COVID-19 variant as a highly transmissible virus of concern, and named it “Omicron” under its Greek-letter system.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Impressionist Rich Little is 84. Singer Tina Turner is 83. Singer Jean Terrell is 78. Rock musician John McVie is 77. Actor Marianne Muellerleile is 74. Actor Scott Jacoby is 66. Actor Jamie Rose is 63. Country singer Linda Davis is 60. Actor Scott Adsit is 57. Blues singer-musician Bernard Allison is 57. Country singer-musician Steve Grisaffe is 57. Actor Kristin Bauer is 56. Actor Peter Facinelli is 49. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels Etheridge is 48. DJ/record label executive DJ Khaled is 47. Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 41. Actor Jessica Camacho is 40. MLB All-Star Matt Carpenter is 37. Actor-singer-TV personality Rita Ora is 32.
— The Associated Press
