Today is Monday, May 9, the 129th day of 2022. There are 236 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On May 9, 1994, South Africa’s newly elected parliament chose Nelson Mandela to be the country’s first Black president.
1914 — President Woodrow Wilson, acting on a joint congressional resolution, signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
1945 — With World War II in Europe at an end, Soviet forces liberated Czechoslovakia from Nazi occupation. US officials announced that a midnight entertainment curfew was being lifted immediately.
1951 — The US conducted its first thermonuclear experiment as part of Operation Greenhouse by detonating a 225-kiloton device on Enewetak Atoll in the Pacific nicknamed “George.”
1962 — Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology succeeded in reflecting a laser beam off the surface of the moon.
1970 — President Richard Nixon made a surprise and impromptu pre-dawn visit to the Lincoln Memorial, where he chatted with a group of protesters who had been resting on the Memorial steps after protests against the Vietnam War and the Kent State shootings.
1980 — Thirty-five people were killed when a freighter rammed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay in Florida, causing a 1,400-foot section of the southbound span to collapse.
2016 — Filipinos went to the polls to elect Rodrigo Duterte, the controversial, tough-talking mayor of Davao city, to be their country’s next president.
Ten years ago — President Barack Obama declared his unequivocal support for same-sex marriage in a historic announcement that came three days after Vice President Joe Biden spoke in favor of such unions on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Five years ago — President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, ousting the nation’s top law enforcement official in the midst of an FBI investigation into whether Trump’s campaign had ties to Russia’s meddling in the election that sent him to the White House.
One year ago — The Biden administration loosened regulations on the transport of petroleum products on highways, as part of an effort to avoid disruptions in the fuel supply in the wake of a ransomware attack that shut down a major fuel pipeline system across the East Coast.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor-writer Alan Bennett is 88. Musician Sonny Curtis (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 85. Singer-musician Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield and Poco) is 78. Actor Candice Bergen is 76. Actor Anthony Higgins is 75. Singer Billy Joel is 73. Rock singer-musician Tom Petersson (Cheap Trick) is 72. Actor Amy Hill is 69. Actor John Corbett is 61. Rapper Ghostface Killah is 52. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos is 47. R&B singer Tamia is 47. Actor Daniel Franzese is 44. Rock singer Pierre Bouvier (Simple Plan) is 43. Actor Rosario Dawson is 43. Rock singer Andrew W.K. is 43. Actor Rachel Boston is 40. TV personality Audrina Patridge is 37. Actor Grace Gummer is 36.
— The Associated Press
