Today is Monday, May 16, the 136th day of 2022. There are 229 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On May 16, 1943, the nearly month-long Warsaw Ghetto Uprising came to an end as German forces crushed the Jewish resistance and blew up the Great Synagogue.
1866 — Congress authorized minting of the first five-cent piece, also known as the “Shield nickel.”
1929 — The first Academy Awards were presented. “Wings” won “best production,” while Emil Jannings and Janet Gaynor were named best actor and best actress.
1939 — The federal government began its first food stamp program in Rochester, New York.
1957 — Federal agent Eliot Ness, who organized “The Untouchables” team that took on gangster Al Capone, died in Coudersport, Pa., at age 54.
1960 — The first working laser was demonstrated at Hughes Research Laboratories in Malibu by physicist Theodore Maiman.
1975 — Japanese climber Junko Tabei became the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.
1990 — Death claimed entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in Los Angeles at age 64 and “Muppets” creator Jim Henson in New York at age 53.
2007 — Anti-war Democrats in the Senate failed in an attempt to cut off funds for the Iraq war.
Ten years ago — Gen. Ratko Mladic went on trial at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal in the Netherlands, accused of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.
Five years ago — The White House issued a furious denial after a report that President Donald Trump personally appealed to FBI Director James Comey to abandon the bureau’s investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Jazz musician Billy Cobham is 78. Actor Danny Trejo is 78. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 69. Actor Debra Winger is 67. Actor Mare Winningham is 63. Rock musician Boyd Tinsley (The Dave Matthews Band) is 58. Rock musician Krist Novoselic is 57. Singer Janet Jackson is 56. Country singer Scott Reeves (Blue County) is 56. R&B singer Ralph Tresvant (New Edition) is 54. Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 53. Actor Tracey Gold is 53. Country singer Rick Trevino is 51. Musician Simon Katz is 51. TV personality Bill Rancic is 51. Actor Khary Payton is 50. Rapper Special Ed is 50. Actor Tori Spelling is 49. Actor Sean Carrigan is 48. Singer-rapper B. Slade (formerly known as Tonex) is 47. Actor Lynn Collins is 45. Actor Melanie Lynskey is 45. Actor Jim Sturgess is 44. Actor Joseph Morgan is 41. DJ Alex Pall (The Chainsmokers) is 37. Actor Megan Fox is 36. Actor Drew Roy is 36. Actor Jacob Zachar is 36. Actor-comedian Jermaine Fowler is 34. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster is 32. Actor Marc John Jefferies is 32. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Ashley Wagner is 31. Actor Miles Heizer is 28.
— The Associated Press
