Today is Saturday, March 26, the 85th day of 2022. There are 280 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On March 26, 2010, the US and Russia sealed the first major nuclear weapons treaty in nearly two decades, agreeing to slash the former Cold War rivals’ warhead arsenals by nearly one-third.
2020 — The US surpassed official Chinese government numbers to become the country with the most reported Coronavirus infections.
One year ago — Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, saying the cable news giant falsely claimed that the voting company rigged the 2020 election.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is 92. Actor Alan Arkin is 88. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is 87. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 82. Actor James Caan is 82. Author Erica Jong is 80. Journalist Bob Woodward is 79. Singer Diana Ross is 78. Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 74. Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 73. Actor Ernest Thomas is 73. Comedian Martin Short is 72. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 72. Movie composer Alan Silvestri is 72. Rock musician Monte Yoho is 70. Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is 69. Radio talk show host Curtis Sliwa is 68. Country singer Dean Dillon is 67. Country singer Charly McClain is 66. TV personality Leeza Gibbons is 65. Actor Ellia English is 63. Actor Jennifer Grey is 62. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen is 62. Actor Billy Warlock is 61. Actor Eric Allan Kramer is 60. Basketball and College Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton is 60. Actor Michael Imperioli is 56. Rock musician James Iha is 54. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 54. Movie director Martin McDonagh (Film: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) is 52.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.