Today is Monday, March 14, the 73rd day of 2022. There are 292 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On March 14, 1794, Eli Whitney received a patent for his cotton gin, an invention that revolutionized America’s cotton industry.
1879 — Physicist Albert Einstein was born in Ulm, Germany.
1939 — The republic of Czechoslovakia was dissolved, opening the way for Nazi occupation of Czech areas and the separation of Slovakia.
1951 — During the Korean War, United Nations forces recaptured Seoul.
1962 — Democrat Edward M. Kennedy officially launched in Boston his successful candidacy for the US Senate seat from Massachusetts once held by his brother, President John F. Kennedy. (Edward Kennedy served in the Senate for nearly 47 years.)
1964 — A jury in Dallas found Jack Ruby guilty of murdering Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, and sentenced him to death. (Both the conviction and death sentence were overturned, but Ruby died before he could be retried.)
1967 — The body of President John F. Kennedy was moved from a temporary grave to a permanent memorial site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
1990 — The Soviet Congress of People’s Deputies held a secret ballot that elected Mikhail S. Gorbachev to a new, powerful presidency.
1995 — American astronaut Norman Thagard became the first American to enter space aboard a Russian rocket as he and two cosmonauts blasted off aboard a Soyuz spacecraft, headed for the Mir space station.
2015 — Robert Durst, a wealthy eccentric linked to two killings and his wife’s disappearance, was arrested by the FBI in New Orleans on a murder warrant a day before HBO aired the final episode of a serial documentary about his life. (Durst would be convicted in the shooting death of his friend, Susan Berman; he died in January 2022 while serving a life sentence in California.)
Ten years ago — President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, hosted a White House state dinner for British Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife, Samantha.
One year ago — US authorities arrested and charged two men with assaulting US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot. (Sicknick collapsed and died at a hospital the next day; a medical examiner determined that he suffered a stroke and died from natural causes.)
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Former astronaut Frank Borman is 94. Actor Michael Caine is 89. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 89. Actor Raymond J. Barry is 83. Movie director Wolfgang Petersen is 81. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 77. Rock musician Walt Parazaider (formerly with Chicago) is 77. Actor Steve Kanaly is 76. Comedian Billy Crystal is 74. Actor-writer-comedian-radio personality Rick Dees is 71. Country singer Jann Browne is 68. Actor Adrian Zmed is 68. Prince Albert II, the ruler of Monaco, is 64. Actor Laila Robins is 63. Actor Tamara Tunie is 63. Actor Penny Johnson Jerald is 62. Producer-director-writer Kevin Williamson is 57. Actor Elise Neal is 56. Actor Gary Anthony Williams is 56. Actor Megan Follows is 54. Rock musician Michael Bland is 53. Country singer Kristian Bush is 52. Actor Betsy Brandt is 49. Actor Grace Park is 48. Actor Daniel Gillies is 46. Actor Corey Stoll is 46. Actor Jake Fogelnest is 43. Actor Chris Klein is 43. Actor Ryan Cartwright (TV: “Kevin Can Wait”) is 41. Actor Kate Maberly is 40. Singer-musician Taylor Hanson (Hanson) is 39. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, is 38. Actor Jamie Bell is 36. Rock musician Este Haim (Haim) is 36. NBA star Stephen Curry is 34. Actor Ansel Elgort is 28. Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles is 25. Actor James Freedson-Jackson (Film: “The Strange Ones”) is 20.
— The Associated Press
