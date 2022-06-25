Today is Saturday, June 25, the 176th day of 2022. There are 189 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On June 25, 1876, Lt. Col. Colonel George A. Custer and his 7th Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana.
1938 — The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 was enacted.
1947 — “The Diary of a Young Girl,” the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was first published.
1973 — Former White House Counsel John W. Dean began testifying before the Senate Watergate Committee, implicating top administration officials, including President Richard Nixon as well as himself, in the Watergate scandal and cover-up.
1990 — The US Supreme Court, in its first “right-to-die” decision, ruled that family members could be barred from ending the lives of persistently comatose relatives who had not made their wishes known conclusively.
2009 — Death claimed Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” in Los Angeles at age 50 and actor Farrah Fawcett in Santa Monica at age 62.
2015 — The US Supreme Court upheld nationwide tax subsidies under President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul in a 6-3 ruling that preserved health insurance for millions of Americans.
Five years ago — In eastern Pakistan, an overturned oil tanker burst into flames, killing at least 150 people who had rushed to the scene to gather leaking fuel.
One year ago — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose dying gasps under Chauvin’s knee led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the US in generations.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor June Lockhart is 97. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 89. R&B singer Eddie Floyd is 85. Actor Barbara Montgomery is 83. Actor Mary Beth Peil is 82. Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed is 80. Singer Carly Simon is 77. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 75. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 74. Rock singer Tim Finn is 70. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 68. Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 68. Actor Michael Sabatino is 67. Actor-writer-director Ricky Gervais is 61. Actor John Benjamin Hickey is 59. Actor Erica Gimpel is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is 56. Rapper-producer Richie Rich is 55. Actor Angela Kinsey is 51. Rock musician Mike Kroeger (Nickelback) is 50. Rock musician Mario Calire is 48. Actor Linda Cardellini is 47.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.