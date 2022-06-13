Today is Monday, June 13, the 164th day of 2022. There are 201 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On June 13, 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first Black justice on the US Supreme Court.
1942 — A four-man Nazi sabotage team arrived on Long Island, NY, three days before a second four-man team landed in Florida. (All eight men were arrested after two members of the first group defected.)
1966 — The Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that criminal suspects had to be informed of their constitutional right to consult with an attorney and to remain silent.
1971 — The New York Times began publishing excerpts of the Pentagon Papers, a secret study of America’s involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967 that had been leaked to the paper by military analyst Daniel Ellsberg.
1977 — James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was recaptured following his escape three days earlier from a Tennessee prison.
1983 — The US space probe Pioneer 10, launched in 1972, became the first spacecraft to leave the solar system as it crossed the orbit of Neptune.
1997 — A jury voted unanimously to give Timothy McVeigh the death penalty for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing.
2005 — A jury in Santa Maria acquitted Michael Jackson of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor at his Neverland ranch.
2020 — Atlanta’s police chief resigned, hours after the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks; protests over the shooting grew turbulent, and the Wendy’s restaurant at the scene of the shooting was gutted by flames.
Ten years ago — Federal prosecutors dropped all charges against former Democratic vice-presidential candidate John Edwards after his corruption trial ended the previous month in a deadlocked jury.
One year ago — Israel’s parliament narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition; Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu, became prime minister after the 60-59 vote.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Bob McGrath is 90. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 79. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 78. Actor Richard Thomas is 71. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 71. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 71. Comedian Tim Allen is 69. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 65. Actor Ally Sheedy is 60. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 60. Rock musician Paul De Lisle (Smash Mouth) is 59. Actor Lisa Vidal is 57. Singer David Gray is 54. R&B singer Deniece Pearson (Five Star) is 54. Actor Jamie Walters is 53. Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 52. Country singer Susan Haynes is 50. Actor Steve-O is 48. Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 44. Actor Chris Evans is 41. Actor Sarah Schaub is 39. Singer Raz B is 37. Actor Kat Dennings is 36. Actor Ashley Olsen is 36. Actor Mary-Kate Olsen is 36. DJ/producer Gesaffelstein is 35. Actor Aaron Johnson is 32.
— The Associated Press
