Today is Saturday, July 9, the 190th day of 2022. There are 175 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On July 9, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to Gen. George Washington’s troops in New York.
1943 — During World War II, the Allies launched Operation Husky, the invasion of Sicily.
1944 — During World War II, American forces secured Saipan as the last Japanese defenses fell.
2004 — A Senate Intelligence Committee report concluded the CIA had provided unfounded assessments of the threat posed by Iraq that the Bush administration had relied on to justify going to war.
2018 — President Donald Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh, a solidly conservative, politically connected federal appeals court judge, for the Supreme Court to fill the seat left vacant by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Kavanaugh would be confirmed in October after a contentious nomination fight.)
2020 — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio used a roller to help paint “Black Lives Matter” in front of President Donald Trump’s namesake Manhattan tower. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a New York prosecutor’s demands for Trump’s tax records.
Ten years ago — Facing sagging jobs numbers, President Barack Obama sought to recast the November election as a fight over tax fairness, urging tax cut extensions for all families earning less than $250,000 but denying them to households making more than that.
One year ago — Relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated teachers and students did not need to wear masks inside school buildings. The White House said President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that Putin must “take action” against cybercriminals in his country, and that the US reserved the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor-singer Ed Ames is 95. Actor Richard Roundtree is 80. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew (The Crystals) is 77. Author Dean Koontz is 77. Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson is 75. Actor Chris Cooper is 71. TV personality John Tesh is 70. Country singer David Ball is 69. R&B singer Debbie Sledge (Sister Sledge) is 68. Actor Jimmy Smits is 67. Actor Tom Hanks is 66. Singer Marc Almond is 65. Actor Kelly McGillis is 65. Rock singer Jim Kerr (Simple Minds) is 63. Actor-rock singer Courtney Love is 58. Actor Enrique Murciano is 49. Rock singer-musician Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse) is 47. Musician/producer Jack White is 47. Actor-director Fred Savage is 46.
— The Associated Press
