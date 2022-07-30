Today is Saturday, July 30, the 211th day of 2022. There are 154 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On July 30, 1945, the Portland class heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, having just delivered components of the atomic bomb to Tinian in the Mariana Islands, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine; only 317 out of nearly 1,200 men survived.
1864 — During the Civil War, Union forces tried to take Petersburg, Va., by exploding a gunpowder-laden mine shaft beneath Confederate defense lines; the attack failed.
1965 — President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a measure creating Medicare, which began operating the following year.
2020 — John Lewis was eulogized in Atlanta by three former presidents and others who urged Americans to continue the work of the civil rights icon in fighting injustice during a moment of racial reckoning.
Ten years ago — Republican presidential challenger Mitt Romney, on a visit to Israel, outraged Palestinians by telling Jewish donors that their culture was part of the reason Israel was more economically successful than the Palestinians. At the London Olympics, American teenager Missy Franklin won the women’s 100-meter backstroke before Matt Grevers led a 1-2 finish for the US in the men’s race.
Five years ago — Three days after the US Congress approved sanctions against Russia in response to its meddling in the 2016 US election and its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United States would have to cut the number of embassy and consulate staff in Russia by 755.
One year ago — Broadway theater operators announced that COVID-19 vaccinations and masks would be required when theaters reopened in the weeks ahead. Japan expanded a Coronavirus state of emergency to four more areas in addition to Tokyo following record spikes in infections as the capital hosted the Olympics.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig is 88. Blues musician Buddy Guy is 86. Feminist activist Eleanor Smeal is 83. Former US Rep. Patricia Schroeder is 82. Singer Paul Anka is 81. Jazz musician David Sanborn is 77. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 75. Actor William Atherton is 75. Actor Jean Reno is 74. Blues singer-musician Otis Taylor is 74. Actor Frank Stallone is 72. Actor Ken Olin is 68. Actor Delta Burke is 66. Law professor Anita Hill is 66. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 64. Country singer Neal McCoy is 64. Actor Richard Burgi is 64. Movie director Richard Linklater is 62. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 61. Actor Lisa Kudrow is 59. Bluegrass musician Danny Roberts (The Grascals) is 59. Country musician Dwayne O’Brien is 59. Actor Vivica A. Fox is 58. Actor Terry Crews is 54.
— The Associated Press
