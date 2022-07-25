Today is Monday, July 25, the 206th day of 2022. There are 159 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On July 25, 1972, the notorious Tuskegee syphilis experiment came to light as The Associated Press reported that for the previous four decades, the US Public Health Service, in conjunction with the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, had been allowing poor, rural Black male patients with syphilis to go without treatment, even allowing them to die, as a way of studying the disease.
1866 — Ulysses S. Grant was named General of the Army of the United States, the first officer to hold the rank.
1943 — Benito Mussolini was dismissed as premier of Italy by King Victor Emmanuel III, and placed under arrest. (However, Mussolini was later rescued by the Nazis, and re-asserted his authority.)
1946 — The United States detonated an atomic bomb near Bikini Atoll in the Pacific in the first underwater test of the device.
1956 — The Italian liner SS Andrea Doria collided with the Swedish passenger ship Stockholm off the New England coast late at night and began sinking; 51 people — 46 from the Andrea Doria, five from the Stockholm — were killed. (The Andrea Doria capsized and sank the following morning.)
1960 — A Woolworth’s store in Greensboro, NC, that had been the scene of a sit-in protest against its whites-only lunch counter dropped its segregation policy.
1978 — Louise Joy Brown, the first “test tube baby,” was born in Oldham, England; she had been conceived through the technique of in-vitro fertilization.
2000 — A New York-bound Air France Concorde crashed outside Paris shortly after takeoff, killing all 109 people on board and four people on the ground; it was the first-ever crash of the supersonic jet.
2010 — The online whistleblower Wikileaks posted some 90,000 leaked US military records that amounted to a blow-by-blow account of the Afghanistan war, including unreported incidents of Afghan civilian killings as well as covert operations against Taliban figures.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Folk-pop singer-musician Bruce Woodley (The Seekers) is 80. Rock musician Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds) is 79. Rock musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 71. Singer-musician Jem Finer (The Pogues) is 67. Model-actor Iman is 67. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 65. Rock musician Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) is 64. Celebrity chef/TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian is 63. Actor-singer Bobbie Eakes is 61. Actor Katherine Kelly Lang is 61. Actor Illeana Douglas is 57. Country singer Marty Brown is 57. Actor Matt LeBlanc is 55. Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson is 55. Rock musician Paavo Lotjonen (Apocalyptica) is 54. Actor D.B. Woodside is 53. Actor David Denman is 49. Actor Jay R. Ferguson is 48. Actor James Lafferty is 37. Actor Shantel VanSanten is 37. Actor Michael Welch is 35. Actor Linsey Godfrey is 34. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 27. Actor Mason Cook is 22. Actor Meg Donnelly (TV: “American Housewife”) is 21. Actor Pierce Gagnon is 17.
— The Associated Press
