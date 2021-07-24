Today is Saturday, July 24, the 205th day of 2021. There are 160 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY On July 24, 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts — two of whom had been the first men to set foot on the moon — splashed down safely in the Pacific.
1567 — Mary, Queen of Scots was forced to abdicate by Scottish nobles in favor of her infant son James, who became King of Scotland at the age of one.
1847 — Mormon leader Brigham Young and his followers arrived in the Great Salt Lake Valley in present-day Utah.
1862 — Martin Van Buren, the eighth president of the United States, and the first to have been born a US citizen, died at age 79 in Kinderhook, New York, the town where he was born in 1782.
1866 — Tennessee became the first state to be readmitted to the Union after the Civil War.
1915 — The SS Eastland, a passenger ship carrying more than 2,500 people, rolled onto its side while docked at the Clark Street Bridge on the Chicago River; an estimated 844 people died in the disaster.
1974 — The US Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon had to turn over subpoenaed White House tape recordings to the Watergate special prosecutor.
1975 — An Apollo spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific, completing a mission which included the first-ever docking with a Soyuz capsule from the Soviet Union.
2019 — In a day of congressional testimony, Robert Mueller dismissed President Donald Trump’s claim of “total exoneration” in Mueller’s probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference.
Five years ago — Thousands of demonstrators took to Philadelphia’s sweltering streets in the first major protests ahead of the Democratic National Convention.
One year ago — US agents again used tear gas to try to disperse a large crowd of protesters outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, after fireworks were shot toward the building amid raucous demonstrations.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor John Aniston is 88. Political cartoonist Pat Oliphant is 86. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 85. Actor Mark Goddard is 85. Actor Dan Hedaya is 81. Actor Chris Sarandon is 79. Comedian Gallagher is 75. Actor Robert Hays is 74. Former Republican national chairman Marc Racicot is 73. Actor Michael Richards is 72. Actor Lynda Carter is 70. Movie director Gus Van Sant is 69. Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, is 68. Country singer Pam Tillis is 64. Actor Paul Ben-Victor is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 58. Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 57. Actor Kadeem Hardison is 56. Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 53. Actor Laura Leighton is 53. Actor John P. Navin Jr. is 53. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 52. Basketball player-turned-actor Rick Fox is 52. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 50. Actor Jamie Denbo (TV: “Orange is the New Black”) is 48. Actor Eric Szmanda is 46. Actor Rose Byrne is 42. Country singer Jerrod Niemann is 42. Actor Summer Glau is 40. Actor Sheaun McKinney is 40. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 39. Actor Anna Paquin is 39. Actor Sarah Greene is 37. NHL center Patrice Bergeron is 36. Actor Megan Park is 35. Actor Mara Wilson is 34. Actor Sarah Steele is 33. Rock singer Jay McGuiness (The Wanted) is 31. Actor Emily Bett Rickards is 30. Actor Lucas Adams is 28. TV personality Bindi Irwin is 23.
— The Associated Press
