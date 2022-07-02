Today is Saturday, July 2, the 183rd day of 2022. There are 182 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On July 2, 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.
1566 — French astrologer, physician and professed prophesier Nostradamus died in Salon.
1776 — The Continental Congress passed a resolution saying that “these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”
1881 — President James A. Garfield was shot by Charles J. Guiteau at the Washington railroad station; Garfield died the following September. (Guiteau was hanged, in June 1882.)
1917 — Rioting erupted in East St. Louis, Ill., as white mobs attacked Black residents; nearly 50 people, mostly Blacks, are believed to have died in the violence.
1964 — President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress.
1976 — The US Supreme Court, in Gregg v. Georgia, ruled 7-2 that the death penalty was not inherently cruel or unusual.
1979 — The Susan B. Anthony dollar coin was released to the public.
1986 — Ruling in a pair of cases, the Supreme Court upheld affirmative action as a remedy for past job discrimination.
2018 — Rescue divers in Thailand found 12 boys and their soccer coach, who had been trapped by flooding as they explored a cave more than a week earlier.
Five years ago — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was photographed with his family soaking up the sun on a beach he had closed to the public for the Fourth of July weekend because of a government shutdown.
One year ago — After nearly 20 years, US forces in Afghanistan vacated the biggest US air base there, Bagram Airfield, as part of the final US withdrawal from the country; an Afghan official said dozens of looters then stormed through the gates before Afghan forces regained control. The city of North Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions about 5 miles from the site of the deadly building collapse eight days earlier.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is 93. Jazz musician Ahmad Jamal is 92. Actor Robert Ito is 91. Actor Polly Holliday is 85. Racing Hall of Famer Richard Petty is 85. Former White House chief of staff and former New Hampshire governor John H. Sununu is 83. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is 80. Writer-director-comedian Larry David is 75. Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson, is 75. Actor Saul Rubinek is 74. Rock musician Roy Bittan (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 73. Actor Wendy Schaal is 68. Actor-model Jerry Hall is 66. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 61. Country singer Guy Penrod is 59. Rock musician Dave Parsons (Bush) is 57. Actor Yancy Butler is 52.. NHL center Joe Thornton is 43. Figure skater Johnny Weir is 38. Actor Margot Robbie is 32.
— The Associated Press
