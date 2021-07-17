Today is Saturday, July 17, the 198th day of 2021. There are 167 days left in the year.
On this date in history On July 17, 1975, an Apollo spaceship docked with a Soyuz spacecraft in orbit in the first superpower link-up of its kind.
1821 — Spain ceded Florida to the United States.
1862 — During the Civil War, Congress approved the Second Confiscation Act, which declared that all slaves taking refuge behind Union lines were to be set free.
1918 — Russia’s Czar Nicholas II and his family were executed by the Bolsheviks.
1936 — The Spanish Civil War began as right-wing army generals launched a coup attempt against the Second Spanish Republic.
1944 — During World War II, 320 men, two-thirds of them African-Americans, were killed when a pair of ammunition ships exploded at the Port Chicago Naval Magazine in California.
1962 — The United States conducted its last atmospheric nuclear test to date, detonating a 20-kiloton device, codenamed Little Feller I, at the Nevada Test Site.
1967 — After seven dates, Jimi Hendrix quit as the opening act for the Monkees following a concert at Forest Hills Stadium in New York. (Although greatly admired by the Monkees, Hendrix had received a less than enthusiastic reception from their fans.)
1981 — One hundred fourteen people were killed when a pair of suspended walkways above the lobby of the Kansas City Hyatt Regency Hotel collapsed during a tea dance.
1996 — TWA Flight 800, a Europe-bound Boeing 747, exploded and crashed off Long Island, New York, shortly after departing John F. Kennedy International Airport, killing all 230 people on board.
2014 — Eric Garner, a Black man accused of selling loose, untaxed cigarettes, died shortly after being wrestled to the ground by New York City police officers; a video of the takedown showed Garner repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe.” (Garner’s family received $5.9 million from the city in 2015 to settle a wrongful death claim.)
Ten years ago — Japan won the Women’s World Cup in Frankfurt, Germany, stunning the United States 3-1 in a penalty shootout after coming from behind twice in a 2-2 tie.
One year ago — Civil rights icon John Lewis, whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died at the age of 80. Oregon’s attorney general sued the Department of Homeland Security and the Marshals Service, alleging that unidentified federal agents had grabbed people off the streets of Portland with no warrant or explanation. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she was receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but that she had no plans to retire. (Ginsburg died in September 2020; she was succeeded by Amy Coney Barrett.)
Today’s birthdays
Actor Donald Sutherland is 86. Sportscaster Verne Lundquist is 81. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is 74. Rock musician Terry “Geezer” Butler is 72. Actor Lucie Arnaz is 70. Actor David Hasselhoff is 69.
— The Associated Press
