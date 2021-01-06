Today is Wednesday, Jan. 6, the sixth day of 2021. There are 359 days left in the year.
On this date in history On Jan. 6, 2001, with Vice President Al Gore presiding in his capacity as president of the Senate, Congress formally certified George W. Bush the winner of the bitterly contested 2000 presidential election.
1412 — Tradition holds that Joan of Arc was born this day in Domremy.
1912 — New Mexico became the 47th state.
1941 — President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, outlined a goal of “Four Freedoms”: Freedom of speech and expression; the freedom of people to worship God in their own way; freedom from want; freedom from fear.
1994 — Figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed on the leg by an assailant at Detroit’s Cobo Arena; four men, including the ex-husband of Kerrigan’s rival, Tonya Harding, went to prison for their roles in the attack.
1998 — In a new bid to expand health insurance, President Clinton unveiled a proposal to offer Medicare coverage to hundreds of thousands of uninsured Americans from ages 55 to 64.
2003 — Iraqi President Saddam Hussein accused UN inspectors of engaging in “intelligence work” instead of searching for suspected nuclear, chemical and biological weapons in his country.
2017 — Congress certified Donald Trump’s presidential victory over the objections of a handful of House Democrats, with Vice President Joe Biden pronouncing, “It is over.”
Ten years ago — US Defense Secretary Robert Gates announced he would cut $78 billion from the Defense Department budget over the next five years, an effort to trim fat in light of the nation’s ballooning deficit.
Five years ago — North Korea said that it had conducted a powerful hydrogen bomb test, a claim greeted with widespread skepticism.
One year ago — Throngs of Iranians attended the funeral of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who had been killed in a US airstrike in Iraq; Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept while praying over the casket.
Today’s birthdays
Country musician Joey Miskulin (Riders in the Sky) is 72. Rock singer-musician Kim Wilson (The Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 70. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson is 66. World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez is 64. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kathy Sledge is 62. Actor Norman Reedus is 52. Actor Danny Pintauro (TV: “Who’s the Boss?”) is 45. Retired NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is 39. Actor-comedian Kate McKinnon is 37. Actor Diona Reasonover is 37. Rock singer Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) is 35.
— The Associated Press
