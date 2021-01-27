Today is Wednesday, Jan. 27, the 27th day of 2021. There are 338 days left in the year.
On this date in history On Jan. 27, 1756, composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg, Austria.
1880 — Thomas Edison received a patent for his electric incandescent lamp.
1945 — During World War II, Soviet troops liberated the Nazi concentration camps Auschwitz and Birkenau in Poland.
1967 — Astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom, Edward H. White and Roger B. Chaffee died in a flash fire during a test aboard their Apollo spacecraft.
1981 — President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, greeted the 52 former American hostages released by Iran at the White House.
2006 — Western Union delivered its last telegram.
Ten years ago — Tens of thousands of Yemenis demanded their president step down; taking inspiration from Tunisians’ revolt, they vowed to continue until their US-backed government fell.
Five years ago — The Ferguson, Missouri, Police Department agreed to overhaul its policies, training and practices as part of a sweeping deal with the Justice Department following the 2014 fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.
One year ago — China confirmed more than 2,700 cases of the new Coronavirus with more than 80 deaths in that country; authorities postponed the end of the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home.
Today’s birthdays
Rock musician Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) is 77. R&B singer Nedra Talley (The Ronettes) is 75. Ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov is 73. Country singer-musician Richard Young (The Kentucky Headhunters) is 66. Rock musician Janick Gers (Iron Maiden) is 64. Actor Susanna Thompson is 63. Actor Tamlyn Tomita is 58. Actor Bridget Fonda is 57. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 53. Rock singer Mike Patton is 53. Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt is 52. Actor Josh Randall is 49. Country singer Kevin Denney is 43. Tennis player Marat Safin is 41. Rock musician Matt Sanchez (American Authors) is 35. Actor Braeden Lemasters is 25.
