Today is Monday, Jan. 24, the 24th day of 2022. There are 341 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Jan. 24, 1989, confessed serial killer Theodore Bundy was executed in Florida’s electric chair.
1848 — James W. Marshall discovered a gold nugget at Sutter’s Mill in northern California, a discovery that led to the gold rush of ’49.
1943 — President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill concluded a wartime conference in Casablanca, Morocco.
1945 — Associated Press war correspondent Joseph Morton was among a group of captives executed by the Germans at the Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp in Austria.
1965 — British statesman Winston Churchill died in London at age 90.
1978 — A nuclear-powered Soviet satellite, Cosmos 954, plunged through Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrated, scattering radioactive debris over parts of northern Canada.
1984 — Apple Computer began selling its first Macintosh model, which boasted a built-in nine-inch monochrome display, a clock rate of 8 megahertz and 128k of RAM.
1985 — The space shuttle Discovery was launched from Cape Canaveral on the first secret, all-military shuttle mission.
1987 — Gunmen in Lebanon kidnapped educators Alann Steen, Jesse Turner, Robert Polhill and Mitheleshwar Singh. (All were eventually released.)
2003 — Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge was sworn as the first secretary of the new Department of Homeland Security.
2011 — A suicide bomber attacked Moscow’s busiest airport, killing 37 people; Chechen separatists claimed responsibility.
2020 — Health officials in Chicago said a woman in her 60s had become the second US patient diagnosed with a new virus that had emerged in China; she had returned from that country in mid-January.
One year ago — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the symptoms were mild; he had been criticized for his handling of his country’s pandemic and for not setting an example of prevention in public.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Cajun musician Doug Kershaw is 86. Singer-songwriter Ray Stevens is 83. Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is 81. Singer Aaron Neville is 81. Actor Michael Ontkean is 76. Actor Daniel Auteuil is 72. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 72. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 71. South Korean President Moon Jae-in is 69. Actor William Allen Young is 68. Bandleader-musician Jools Holland is 64. Actor Nastassja Kinski is 61. R&B singer Theo Peoples is 61. Country musician Keech Rainwater (Lonestar) is 59. Comedian Phil LaMarr is 55. Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton is 54. R&B singer Sleepy Brown (Society of Soul) is 52. Actor Matthew Lillard is 52. Actor Merrilee McCommas is 51. Blues/rock singer Beth Hart is 50. Actor Ed Helms is 48. Actor Mark Hildreth is 44. Actor Christina Moses is 44. Actor Tatyana Ali is 43. Actor Carrie Coon is 41. Actor Daveed Diggs is 40. Actor Justin Baldoni is 38. Actor Mischa Barton is 36.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.