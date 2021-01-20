Today is Wednesday, Jan. 20, the 20th day of 2021. There are 345 days left in the year.
On this date in history On Jan. 20, 1986, the United States observed the first federal holiday in honor of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
1942 — Nazi officials held the notorious Wannsee conference, during which they arrived at their “final solution” that called for exterminating Europe’s Jews.
1964 — Capitol Records released the album “Meet the Beatles!”
1994 — Shannon Faulkner became the first woman to attend classes at The Citadel in South Carolina.
2009 — Barack Obama was sworn in as the nation’s 44th, as well as first African-American, president.
Ten years ago — In a luncheon speech to American business executives in Washington, Chinese President Hu Jintao denied his country was a military threat despite its arms buildup and pressed the US for closer cooperation between the global powers.
Five years ago — President Barack Obama hailed the revival of the nation’s auto industry during a visit to Detroit while acknowledging the water crisis in nearby Flint, Michigan.
One year ago — Chinese government experts confirmed human-to-human transmission of the new Coronavirus, saying two people caught the virus from family members and that some health workers had tested positive.
Today’s birthdays
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 91. Singer Eric Stewart is 76. Movie director David Lynch is 75. Rock musician Paul Stanley (Kiss) is 69. Rock musician Ian Hill (Judas Priest) is 69. Comedian Bill Maher is 65. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 63. Rock musician Greg K. (The Offspring) is 56. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 56. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is 56. Actor Rainn Wilson is 55. Actor Stacey Dash is 54. TV personality Melissa Rivers is 53. Actor Reno Wilson is 52. Singer Edwin McCain is 51. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 51. Rap musician ?uestlove (The Roots) is 50. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is 49. Rock musician Rob Bourdon (Linkin Park) is 42. Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee is 37. Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 36. Rock singer Kevin Parker (Tame Impala) is 35. Actor Evan Peters is 34.
