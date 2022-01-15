Today is Saturday, Jan. 15, the 15th day of 2022. There are 350 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Jan. 15, 2009, US Airways Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger ditched his Airbus 320 in the Hudson River after a flock of birds disabled both engines; all 155 people aboard survived.
1862 — The US Senate confirmed President Abraham Lincoln’s choice of Edwin M. Stanton to be the new Secretary of War, replacing Simon Cameron.
1892 — The original rules of basketball, devised by James Naismith, were published for the first time in Springfield, Massachusetts, where the game originated.
1929 — Civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. was born in Atlanta.
1967 — The Green Bay Packers of the National Football League defeated the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League 35-10 in the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, retroactively known as Super Bowl I.
1976 — Sara Jane Moore was sentenced to life in prison for her attempt on the life of President Gerald R. Ford in San Francisco. (Moore was released on the last day of 2007.)
2001 — Wikipedia, a web-based encyclopedia, made its debut.
2014 — A highly critical and bipartisan Senate report declared that the deadly September 2012 assault on the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, could have been prevented; the report spread blame among the State Department, the military and US intelligence.
2020 — Chinese officials said they couldn’t rule out the possibility that a new Coronavirus in central China could spread between humans, though they said the risk of transmission appeared to be low.
One year ago — The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million; Johns Hopkins University reported the milestone amid a monumental but uneven effort to vaccinate people against the Coronavirus.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Margaret O’Brien is 84. Actor Andrea Martin is 75. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy White is 69. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 65. Rock musician Adam Jones (Tool) is 57. Actor James Nesbitt is 57. Actor Chad Lowe is 54. Alt-country singer Will Oldham (aka Bonnie Prince Billy) is 52. Actor Regina King is 51. Actor Dorian Missick is 46. Actor Eddie Cahill is 44. Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is 43. Rapper/reggaeton artist Pitbull is 41. Actor Victor Rasuk is 37. Actor Jessy Schram is 36. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 34. Actor/singer Dove Cameron is 26.
— The Associated Press
