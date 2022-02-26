Today is Saturday, Feb. 26, the 57th day of 2022. There are 308 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Feb. 26, 1993, a truck bomb built by Islamic extremists exploded in the parking garage of the North Tower of New York’s World Trade Center, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 others. (The bomb failed to topple the North Tower into the South Tower, as the terrorists had hoped; both structures were destroyed in the 9/11 attack eight years later.)
1815 — Napoleon Bonaparte escaped from exile on the Island of Elba and headed back to France in a bid to regain power.
1904 — The United States and Panama proclaimed a treaty under which the US agreed to undertake efforts to build a ship canal across the Panama isthmus.
1952 — Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced that Britain had developed its own atomic bomb.
1966 — South Korean troops sent to fight in the Vietnam War massacred at least 380 civilians in Go Dai hamlet.
2005 — Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak ordered his country’s constitution changed to allow presidential challengers in an upcoming fall election.
2014 — Republican Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer vetoed a bill pushed by social conservatives that would have allowed people with sincerely held religious beliefs to refuse to serve gays.
2020 — The World Health Organization reported that the number of new Coronavirus cases outside China had exceeded the number of new infections in China for the first time.
Ten years ago — Trayvon Martin, 17, was shot to death in Sanford, Florida, during an altercation with neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, who said he acted in self-defense. (Zimmerman was later acquitted of second-degree murder.)
One year ago — US health advisers endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor-director Bill Duke is 79. Singer Mitch Ryder is 77. Actor Marta Kristen (TV: “Lost in Space”) is 77. Rock musician Jonathan Cain (Journey) is 72. Singer Michael Bolton is 69. The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is 68. Actor Greg Germann is 64. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is 64. Bandleader John McDaniel is 61. Actor-martial artist Mark Dacascos is 58. Actor Jennifer Grant is 56. Rock musician Tim Commerford (Audioslave) is 54. Singer Erykah Badu is 51. Actor Maz Jobrani (TV: “Superior Donuts”) is 50. R&B singer Rico Wade (Society of Soul) is 50. Olympic gold medal swimmer Jenny Thompson is 49. R&B singer Kyle Norman (Jagged Edge) is 47. Actor Greg Rikaart is 45. Rock musician Chris Culos (O.A.R.) is 43. R&B singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 43. Pop singer Nate Ruess (fun.) is 40. Former tennis player Li Na is 40. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 38. Actor Teresa Palmer is 36.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.