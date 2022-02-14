Today is Monday, Feb. 14, the 45th day of 2022. There are 320 days left in the year. This is Valentine’s Day.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman identified as a former student opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, killing 17 people in the nation’s deadliest school shooting since the attack in Newtown, Connecticut, more than five years earlier. (Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder in October 2021; a jury will decide whether he is to be executed.)
1876 — Inventors Alexander Graham Bell and Elisha Gray applied separately for patents related to the telephone. (The US Supreme Court eventually ruled Bell the rightful inventor.)
1912 — Arizona became the 48th state of the Union as President William Howard Taft signed a proclamation.
1929 — The “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” took place in a Chicago garage as seven rivals of Al Capone’s gang were gunned down.
1945 — During World War II, British and Canadian forces reached the Rhine River in Germany.
1979 — Adolph Dubs, the US ambassador to Afghanistan, was kidnapped in Kabul by Muslim extremists and killed in a shootout between his abductors and police.
1984 — Six-year-old Stormie Jones became the world’s first heart-liver transplant recipient when the surgery was performed at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh (she lived until November 1990).
1989 — Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini called on Muslims to kill Salman Rushdie, author of “The Satanic Verses,” a novel condemned as blasphemous.
2013 — Double-amputee Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his home in Pretoria, South Africa; he was later convicted of murder and is serving a 13-year prison term.
One year ago — Japan formally approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and said it would start nationwide inoculations within days, but months behind the US and many other countries.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Andrew Prine is 86. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is 80. Jazz musician Maceo Parker is 79. Journalist Carl Bernstein is 78. Former Sen. Judd Gregg, R-N.H., is 75. TV personality Pat O’Brien is 74. Magician Teller (Penn and Teller) is 74. Cajun singer-musician Michael Doucet (Beausoleil) is 71. Actor Ken Wahl is 65. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 63. Actor Meg Tilly is 62. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is 62. Singer-producer Dwayne Wiggins is 61. Actor Sakina Jaffrey is 60. Actor Enrico Colantoni is 59. Actor Zach Galligan is 58. Actor Valente Rodriguez is 58. Former tennis player Manuela Maleeva is 55. Actor Simon Pegg is 52. Rock musician Kevin Baldes (Lit) is 50. Rock singer Rob Thomas (Matchbox Twenty) is 50. Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe is 50. Actor Danai Gurira is 44. Actor Matt Barr is 38. Actor Stephanie Leonidas is 38. Actor Jake Lacy is 36. Actor Tiffany Thornton is 36. Actor Brett Dier is 32. Actor Freddie Highmore is 30.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.