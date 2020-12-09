Today is Wednesday, Dec. 9, the 344th day of 2020. There are 22 days left in the year.
On this date in history On Dec. 9, 2000, the US Supreme Court ordered a temporary halt in the Florida vote count on which Al Gore pinned his best hopes of winning the White House.
1854 — Alfred, Lord Tennyson’s famous poem, “The Charge of the Light Brigade,” was published in England.
1940 — British troops opened their first major offensive in North Africa during World War II.
1958 — The anti-communist John Birch Society was formed in Indianapolis.
1965 — The James Bond film “Thunderball,” starring Sean Connery, had its world premiere in Tokyo.
1987 — The first Palestinian intefadeh, or uprising, began as riots broke out in Gaza and spread to the West Bank.
1990 — Solidarity founder Lech Walesa won Poland’s presidential runoff by a landslide.
2001 — The United States disclosed the existence of a videotape in which Osama bin Laden said he was pleasantly surprised by the extent of damage from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
2013 — Scientists revealed that NASA’s Curiosity rover had uncovered signs of an ancient freshwater lake on Mars.
Ten years ago — In Britain’s worst political violence in years, student protesters rained sticks and rocks on riot police, vandalized government buildings and attacked a car carrying Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, after lawmakers approved a controversial hike in university tuition fees.
Five years ago — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel apologized for the 2014 police shooting of a Black teenager during a special City Council meeting that he called to discuss a police abuse scandal at the center of the biggest crisis of his administration, and promised “complete and total” reform to restore trust in the police.
One year ago — A volcano on New Zealand’s White Island erupted as 47 people visited the tourist destination; the eruption killed 13 people initially and eight more died later from severe burns.
. Actor Beau Bridges is 79. Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is 78. Former Sen. Thomas Daschle, D-South Dakota, is 73. Singer Joan Armatrading is 70. Actor John Malkovich is 67. Singer Donny Osmond is 63. Comedian Mario Cantone is 61. Actor Joe Lando is 59. Actor Felicity Huffman is 58. Empress Masako of Japan is 57. Rock singer-musician Thomas Flowers (Oleander) is 53. Rock musician Brian Bell (Weezer) is 52. Rock singer-musician Jakob Dylan (Wallflowers) is 51. TV personality-businessperson Lori Greiner (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 51. Actor Allison Smith is 51. Songwriter and former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi is 50. Country singer David Kersh is 50. Actor Reiko Aylesworth is 48. Rock musician Tre Cool (Green Day) is 48. Rapper Canibus is 46. Actor Kevin Daniels is 44. Actor-writer-director Mark Duplass is 44. Rock singer Imogen Heap is 43. Actor Jesse Metcalfe is 42. Actor Simon Helberg is 40. Actor Jolene Purdy is 37. Actor Joshua Sasse is 33. Actor Ashleigh Brewer is 30. Olympic gold and silver medal gymnast McKayla Maroney is 25.
