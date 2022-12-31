Today is Saturday, Dec. 31, the 365th and final day of 2022.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Dec. 31, 2019, the health commission in the central Chinese city of Wuhan announced that experts were investigating an outbreak of respiratory illness and that most of the victims had visited a seafood market in the city; the statement said 27 people had become ill with a strain of viral pneumonia and that seven were in serious condition.
1879 — Thomas Edison first publicly demonstrated his electric incandescent light by illuminating some 40 bulbs at his laboratory in Menlo Park, NJ.
1951 — The Marshall Plan expired after distributing more than $12 billion in foreign aid.
1972 — Major League baseball player Roberto Clemente, 38, was killed when a plane he chartered and was traveling on to bring relief supplies to earthquake-devastated Nicaragua crashed shortly after takeoff from Puerto Rico.
1999 — Russian President Boris Yeltsin announced his resignation (he was succeeded by Vladimir Putin).
2020 — Authorities arrested a suburban Milwaukee pharmacist suspected of deliberately ruining hundreds of doses of Coronavirus vaccine by removing them from refrigeration.
Five years ago — New Yorkers endured the second-coldest New Year’s Eve celebration on record; the temperature in the city was 10 degrees Fahrenheit as a glittering crystal ball dropped with a burst of confetti and dazzling fireworks in Times Square. Bitterly cold temperatures spread across the Deep South; the dangerous temperatures would grip wide areas of the US from Texas to New England for days.
One year ago — Betty White, a television mainstay for more than 60 years who brought a combination of sweetness and edginess to shows including “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls,” died less than three weeks before she would have turned 100. Flight cancellations surged again on the last day of 2021, with airlines blaming it on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
TV producer George Schlatter is 93. Actor Sir Anthony Hopkins is 85. Actor Sarah Miles is 81. Actor Barbara Carrera is 81. Rock musician Andy Summers is 80. Actor Sir Ben Kingsley is 79. Producer-director Taylor Hackford is 78. Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is 76. Actor Tim Matheson is 75. Pop singer Burton Cummings is 75. Actor Joe Dallesandro is 74. Rock musician Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith) is 71. Actor James Remar is 69. Actor Bebe Neuwirth is 64. Actor Val Kilmer is 63. Singer Paul Westerberg is 63. Actor Don Diamont is 60. Rock musician Ric Ivanisevich (Oleander) is 60. Rock musician Scott Ian (Anthrax) is 59. Actor Gong Li is 57. Author Nicholas Sparks is 57. Actor Lance Reddick is 53. Rock musician Mikko Siren (Apocalyptica) is 47. Donald Trump Jr. is 45. Rock musician Bob Bryar is 43. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri is 43. Actor/singer Erich Bergen is 37. DJ/vocalist Drew Taggart (The Chainsmokers) is 33. US Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Alix Klineman is 33. US Olympic gold medal gymnast Gabby Douglas is 27.
— The Associated Press
