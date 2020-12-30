Today is Wednesday, Dec. 30, the 365th day of 2020. There is one day left in the year.
On this date in history On Dec. 30, 1903, about 600 people died when fire broke out at the recently opened Iroquois Theater in Chicago.
1922 — Vladimir Lenin proclaimed the establishment of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which lasted nearly seven decades before dissolving in December 1991.
1936 — The United Auto Workers union staged its first “sit-down” strike at the General Motors Fisher Body Plant No. 1 in Flint, Michigan. (The strike lasted until Feb. 11, 1937.)
1940 — California’s first freeway, the Arroyo Seco Parkway connecting Los Angeles and Pasadena, was officially opened by Gov. Culbert L. Olson.
1972 — The United States halted its heavy bombing of North Vietnam.
1994 — A gunman walked into a pair of suburban Boston abortion clinics and opened fire, killing two employees.
2006 — A state funeral service was held in the US Capitol Rotunda for former President Gerald R. Ford.
Ten years ago — Republican Lisa Murkowski was officially named winner of Alaska’s US Senate race following a period of legal fights and limbo that had lasted longer than the write-in campaign she waged to keep her job.
Five years ago — Bill Cosby was charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 200.
One year ago — Chinese state media said a scientist who had set off an ethical debate with claims that he had made the world’s first genetically edited babies was sentenced to three years in prison because of the research.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Russ Tamblyn is 86. Baseball Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is 85. TV director James Burrows is 80. Actor Fred Ward is 78. Singer-musician Michael Nesmith is 78. Singer Patti Smith is 74. TV personality Meredith Vieira is 67. Actor-comedian Tracey Ullman is 61. Radio-TV commentator Sean Hannity is 59. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is 57. Movie director Bennett Miller is 54. Singer Jay Kay (Jamiroquai) is 51. Rock musician Byron McMackin (Pennywise) is 51. Golfer Tiger Woods is 45. TV personality-boxer Laila Ali is 43. Singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is 42. NBA player LeBron James is 36. Pop-rock singer Ellie Goulding is 34. Actor Jeff Ward is 34. Pop-rock musician Jamie Follesé (Hot Chelle Rae) is 29.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.