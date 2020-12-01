Today is Tuesday, Dec. 1, the 336th day of 2020. There are 30 days left in the year.
On this date in history On Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks, a Black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus; the incident sparked a year-long boycott of the buses by Blacks.
1860 — The Charles Dickens novel “Great Expectations” was first published in weekly serial form.
1941 — Japan’s Emperor Hirohito approved waging war against the United States, Britain and the Netherlands after his government rejected US demands contained in the Hull Note.
1969 — The US government held its first draft lottery since World War II.
1989 — Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev met with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican.
2006 — Felipe Calderon took the oath of office as Mexico’s president amid catcalls and brawling lawmakers, a chaotic start to a term in which he pledged to heal a country divided by his narrow victory.
Ten years ago — President Barack Obama’s bipartisan deficit commission unveiled its recommendations.
Five years ago — Defense Secretary Ash Carter said the United States was expanding its special operations forces in Iraq and Syria to help fight Islamic State militants.
One year ago — “Frozen 2” set a record for the five-day period starting on the day before Thanksgiving.
Today’s birthdays
Actor-director Woody Allen is 85. World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 81. Country musician Casey Van Beek (The Tractors) is 78. Rock singer-musician Eric Bloom (Blue Oyster Cult) is 76. Rock musician John Densmore (The Doors) is 76. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 75. Actor Treat Williams is 69. Actor Charlene Tilton is 62. Actor-model Carol Alt is 60. Producer-director Andrew Adamson is 54. Actor Golden Brooks is 50. Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman is 50. Actor-writer-producer David Hornsby is 45. Rock musician Brad Delson (Linkin Park) is 43.
— The Associated Press
