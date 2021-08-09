Today is Monday, Aug. 9, the 221st day of 2021. There are 144 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On August 9, 1945, three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a US B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar dropped a nuclear device (“Fat Man”) over Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people.
1910 — The US Patent Office granted Alva J. Fisher of the Hurley Machine Co. a patent for an electrically powered washing machine.
1944 — Two hundred fifty-eight African-American sailors based at Port Chicago, California, refused to load a munitions ship following a cargo vessel explosion that killed 320 men, many of them Black. (Fifty of the sailors were convicted of mutiny, fined and imprisoned.)
1969 — Actor Sharon Tate and four other people were found brutally slain at Tate’s Los Angeles home; cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers were later convicted of the crime.
1974 — Vice President Gerald R. Ford became the nation’s 38th chief executive as President Richard Nixon’s resignation took effect.
1982 — A federal judge in Washington ordered John W. Hinckley Jr., who had been acquitted of shooting President Ronald Reagan and three others by reason of insanity, committed to a mental hospital.
2004 — Oklahoma City bombing conspirator Terry Nichols, addressing a court for the first time, asked victims of the blast for forgiveness as a judge sentenced him to 161 consecutive life sentences.
2014 — Michael Brown Jr., an 18-year-old Black man, was shot to death by a police officer following an altercation in Ferguson, Missouri; Brown’s death led to sometimes-violent protests in Ferguson and other US cities, spawning a national “Black Lives Matter” movement.
One year ago — The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the United States reached 5 million, the highest of any country.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is 93. Actor Cynthia Harris is 87. Tennis Hall of Famer Rod Laver is 83. Jazz musician Jack DeJohnette is 79. Comedian-director David Steinberg is 79. Actor Sam Elliott is 77. Singer Barbara Mason is 74. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player John Cappelletti is 69. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Doug Williams is 66. Actor Melanie Griffith is 64. Actor Amanda Bearse is 63. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 62. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, is 61. Hockey Hall of Famer Brett Hull is 57. TV host Hoda Kotb is 57. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is 54. Actor Gillian Anderson is 53. Actor Eric Bana is 53. Producer-director McG (aka Joseph McGinty Nichol) is 53. NHL player-turned-coach Rod Brind’Amour is 51. TV anchor Chris Cuomo is 51. Actor Thomas Lennon is 51. Rapper Mack 10 is 50. Actor Nikki Schieler Ziering is 50. Latin rock singer Juanes is 49. Actor Liz Vassey is 49. Actor Kevin McKidd is 48. Actor Rhona Mitra is 46. Actor Texas Battle is 45. Actor Jessica Capshaw is 45. Actor Ashley Johnson is 38. Actor Anna Kendrick is 36.
— The Associated Press
