Today is Saturday, Aug. 6, the 218th day of 2022. There are 147 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Aug. 6, 1945, during World War II, the US B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths. (Three days later, the United States exploded a nuclear device over Nagasaki; five days after that, Imperial Japan surrendered.)
1965 — President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act.
1991 — The World Wide Web made its public debut as a means of accessing webpages over the Internet. TV newsman Harry Reasoner died in Norwalk, Connecticut, at age 68.
1993 — Louis Freeh won Senate confirmation to be FBI director.
2003 — Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger used an appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” to announce his successful bid to replace California Gov. Gray Davis.
2009 — Sonia Sotomayor was confirmed as the first Hispanic Supreme Court justice by a Senate vote of 68-31. John Hughes, 59, Hollywood’s youth movie director of the 1980s and ‘90s, died in New York City.
One year ago — A New Jersey gym owner, Scott Fairlamb, and a Washington state man, Devlyn Thompson, became the first people charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer. (Fairlamb was sentenced to 41 months in prison; Thompson received nearly four years.)
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Children’s performer Ella Jenkins is 98. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 84. Actor Louise Sorel is 82. Actor Michael Anderson Jr. is 79. Actor Ray Buktenica is 79. Actor Dorian Harewood is 72. Actor Catherine Hicks is 71. Rock singer Pat MacDonald (Timbuk 3) is 70. Country musician Mark DuFresne is 69. Actor Stepfanie Kramer is 66. Actor Faith Prince is 65. R&B singer Randy DeBarge is 64. Actor Leland Orser is 62. Actor Michelle Yeoh is 60. Country singers Patsy and Peggy Lynn are 58. Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 57. Actor Jeremy Ratchford is 57. Actor Benito Martinez is 54. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 54. Movie writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is 52. Actor Merrin Dungey is 51. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner is 50. Actor Jason O’Mara is 50. Actor Vera Farmiga is 49. Actor Ever Carradine is 48. Actor Soleil Moon Frye is 46. Actor Melissa George is 46. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 41. Actor Romola Garai is 40. US Olympic and WNBA basketball star A’ja Wilson is 26.
