Today is Thursday, Aug. 19, the 231st day of 2021. There are 134 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On August 19, 1934, a plebiscite in Germany approved the vesting of sole executive power in Adolf Hitler.
1812 — The USS Constitution defeated the British frigate HMS Guerriere off Nova Scotia during the War of 1812, earning the nickname “Old Ironsides.”
1848 — The New York Herald reported the discovery of gold in California.
1909 — The first automobile races were run at the just-opened Indianapolis Motor Speedway; the winner of the first event was auto engineer Louis Schwitzer, who drove a Stoddard-Dayton touring car twice around the 2.5-mile track at an average speed of 57.4 mph.
1955 — Torrential rains caused by Hurricane Diane resulted in severe flooding in the northeastern US, claiming some 200 lives.
1960 — A tribunal in Moscow convicted American U2 pilot Francis Gary Powers of espionage. (Although sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, Powers was returned to the United States in 1962 as part of a prisoner exchange.)
1980 — Three hundred one people aboard a Saudi Arabian L-1011 died as the jetliner made a fiery emergency return to the Riyadh airport.
1991 — Rioting erupted in the Brooklyn, New York, Crown Heights neighborhood after a Black seven-year-old, Gavin Cato, was struck and killed by a Jewish driver from the ultra-Orthodox Lubavitch community; three hours later, a mob of Black youth fatally stabbed Yankel Rosenbaum, a rabbinical student.
2010 — The last American combat brigade exited Iraq, seven years and five months after the US-led invasion began.
Ten years ago — Three men — Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jesse Misskelley — who had spent nearly two decades in prison for the nightmarish slayings of three Cub Scouts in Arkansas, went free after they agreed to a legal maneuver allowing them to maintain their innocence while acknowledging prosecutors had enough evidence against them.
Five years ago — The Obama administration defended its decision to make a $400 million cash delivery to Iran contingent on the release of American prisoners, saying the payment wasn’t ransom because the Islamic Republic would have soon recouped the money one way or another.
One year ago — Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president in a speech to the party’s virtual convention, cementing her place in history as the first Black woman on a major party ticket. In a speech on the third night of the convention, former President Barack Obama warned that his successor, Donald Trump, was both unfit for office and apathetic to the nation’s founding principles. Another night of protests in Portland, Oregon, ended in clashes with police; officials said protesters broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire. President Donald Trump blasted universities that had canceled in-person classes amid Coronavirus outbreaks, saying students posed a greater safety threat at home with older family members. Apple became the first US company to boast a market value of $2 trillion, just two years after becoming the first US company with a $1 trillion market value.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor L.Q. Jones is 94. Actor Debra Paget is 88. USTA Eastern Tennis Hall of Famer Renee Richards is 87. Former MLB All-Star Bobby Richardson is 86. Actor Diana Muldaur is 83. Actor Jill St. John is 81. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 78. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 77. Rock singer Ian Gillan (Deep Purple) is 76. Former President Bill Clinton is 75.
