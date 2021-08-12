Today is Thursday, Aug. 12, the 224th day of 2021. There are 141 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On August 12, 1985, the world’s worst single-aircraft disaster occurred as a crippled Japan Airlines Boeing 747 on a domestic flight crashed into a mountain, killing 520 people. (Four people survived.)
1867 — President Andrew Johnson sparked a move to impeach him as he defied Congress by suspending Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton, with whom he had clashed over Reconstruction policies. (Johnson was acquitted by the Senate.)
1909 — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to the Indianapolis 500, first opened.
1939 — The MGM movie musical “The Wizard of Oz,” starring Judy Garland, had its world premiere at the Strand Theater in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, three days before opening in Hollywood.
1953 — The Soviet Union conducted a secret test of its first hydrogen bomb.
1964 — Author Ian Fleming, 56, the creator of James Bond, died in Canterbury, Kent, England.
1981 — IBM introduced its first personal computer, the model 5150, at a press conference in New York.
1994 — In baseball’s eighth work stoppage since 1972, players went on strike rather than allow team owners to limit their salaries. (The strike ended in April 1995.)
2013 — James “Whitey” Bulger, the feared Boston mob boss who became one of the nation’s most-wanted fugitives, was convicted in a string of 11 killings and dozens of other gangland crimes, many of them committed while he was said to be an FBI informant. (Bulger was sentenced to life; he was fatally beaten at a West Virginia prison in 2018, hours after being transferred from a facility in Florida.)
Ten years ago — A divided three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta struck down the centerpiece of President Barack Obama’s sweeping health care overhaul, the so-called individual mandate. (The mandate was upheld by the US Supreme Court in June 2012.)
Five years ago — The Pentagon said that Hafiz Saeed Khan, a top Islamic State group leader in Afghanistan, had been killed in a US drone strike the previous month.
One year ago — Appearing together for the first time as running mates, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris put aside their one-time political rivalry to deliver an aggressive attack on the character and performance of President Donald Trump; because of the Coronavirus, their appearance came in a mostly empty high school gym in Delaware. Trump again pressed Congress to steer future Coronavirus funding away from schools that did not reopen in the fall.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor George Hamilton is 82. Actor Dana Ivey is 80. Actor Jennifer Warren is 80. Rock singer-musician Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 72. Actor Jim Beaver is 71. Singer Kid Creole is 71. Jazz musician Pat Metheny is 67. Actor Sam J. Jones is 67. Actor Bruce Greenwood is 65. Country singer Danny Shirley is 65. Pop musician Roy Hay (Culture Club) is 60. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 58. Actor Peter Krause is 56.
