Today is Saturday, Aug. 7, the 219th day of 2021. There are 146 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Aug. 7, 1998, terrorist bombs at US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans.
1782 — Gen. George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers.
1942 — US and other allied forces landed at Guadalcanal, marking the start of the first major allied offensive in the Pacific during World War II. (Japanese forces abandoned the island the following February.)
1971 — The Apollo 15 moon mission ended successfully as its command module splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.
1989 — A plane carrying US Rep. Mickey Leland, D-Texas, and 14 others disappeared over Ethiopia. (The wreckage of the plane was found six days later; there were no survivors.)
1990 — President George H.W. Bush ordered US troops and warplanes to Saudi Arabia to guard the oil-rich desert kingdom against a possible invasion by Iraq.
2008 — A US military jury at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base gave Osama bin Laden’s driver a surprisingly light five-and-a-half-year sentence for aiding terrorism, making him eligible for parole in just five months. (The US later transferred Salim Hamdan to his home country of Yemen, which released him in January 2009.)
2010 — Elena Kagan was sworn in as the 112th justice and fourth woman to serve on the US Supreme Court.
2012 — Jared Lee Loughner agreed to spend the rest of his life in prison, accepting that he went on a deadly shooting rampage at an Arizona political gathering in 2011 and sparing the victims a lengthy, possibly traumatic death-penalty trial.
2015 — Colorado theater shooter James Holmes was spared the death penalty in favor of life in prison after a jury in Centennial failed to agree on whether he should be executed for his murderous attack on a packed movie premiere that left 12 people dead.
Ten years ago — The Treasury Department announced that Secretary Timothy Geithner had told President Barack Obama he would remain on the job, ending speculation he would leave the administration. F
Five years ago — An accident on a 17-story waterslide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas, claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy. Jim Furyk became the first golfer to shoot a 58 in PGA Tour history during the Travelers Championship in Connecticut with a 12-under 58 in the final round.
One year ago — Thousands of bikers poured into the small South Dakota town of Sturgis for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally despite fears that it could lead to a massive Coronavirus outbreak.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Gospel singer Ben Moore is 80. Singer Lana Cantrell is 78. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is 77. Actor John Glover is 77. Actor David Rasche is 77.
