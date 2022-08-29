Today is Monday, Aug. 29, the 241st day of 2022. There are 124 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, La., bringing floods that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region died.
1632 — English philosopher John Locke was born in Somerset.
1944 — Fifteen thousand American troops of the 28th Infantry Division marched down the Champs Elysees in Paris as the French capital continued to celebrate its liberation from the Nazis.
1957 — The Senate gave final congressional approval to a Civil Rights Act after South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond (then a Democrat) ended a filibuster that had lasted 24 hours.
1958 — Pop superstar Michael Jackson was born in Gary, Ind.
1966 — The Beatles concluded their fourth American tour with their last public concert, held at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
2013 — In a sweeping new policy statement, the Justice Department said it would not stand in the way of states that wanted to legalize, tax and regulate marijuana as long as there were effective controls to keep marijuana away from children, the black market and federal property.
2019 — President Donald Trump said the United States planned to withdraw more than 5,000 troops from Afghanistan, and would then determine future drawdowns.
Five years ago — North Korea flew a ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload over Japan, likely the country’s longest-ever launch; President Donald Trump said “all options” were on the table for a US response.
One year ago — Hurricane Ida blasted ashore in Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US, knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River; more than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi, including all of New Orleans, were left without power.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Movie director William Friedkin is 87. Actor Elliott Gould is 84. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 70. Former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew is 67. Dancer-choreographer Mark Morris is 66. Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 66. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 63. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is 55. Singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello is 54. Actor Carla Gugino is 51. Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 47. Actor John Hensley is 45. Actor Kate Simses is 43. Rapper A+ is 40. Actor Jennifer Landon is 39. Actor Jeffrey Licon is 37. Actor-singer Lea Michele is 36. Actor Charlotte Ritchie is 33. Actor Nicole Gale Anderson is 32. MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard is 30. Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 29.
— The Associated Press
