Today is Saturday, April 23, the 113th day of 2022. There are 252 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On April 23, 2005, the recently created video-sharing website YouTube uploaded its first clip, “Me at the Zoo,” which showed YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.
1616 (Old Style calendar) — English poet and dramatist William Shakespeare died in Stratford-upon-Avon on what has traditionally been regarded as the 52nd anniversary of his birth in 1564.
1898 — Spain declared war on the United States, which responded in kind two days later.
1940 — About 200 people died in the Rhythm Night Club Fire in Natchez, Mississippi.
1969 — Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death for assassinating New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. (The sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment.)
1971 — Hundreds of Vietnam War veterans opposed to the conflict protested by tossing their medals and ribbons over a wire fence in front of the US Capitol.
1988 — A federal ban on smoking during domestic airline flights of two hours or less went into effect.
1993 — Labor leader Cesar Chavez died in San Luis, Arizona, at age 66.
1998 — James Earl Ray, who confessed to assassinating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and then insisted he’d been framed, died at a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital at age 70.
2020 — At a White House briefing, President Donald Trump noted that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the Coronavirus, and wondered aloud whether they could be injected into people.
One year ago — US health officials lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweighed a rare risk of blood clot.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Judy Davis is 67. Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 62. Actor Craig Sheffer is 62. Actor-comedian-talk show host George Lopez is 61. US Olympic gold medal skier Donna Weinbrecht is 57. Actor Melina Kanakaredes is 55. Rock musician Stan Frazier (Sugar Ray) is 54. Actor Scott Bairstow is 52. Actor-writer John Lutz is 49. Actor Barry Watson is 48. Rock musician Aaron Dessner (The National) is 46. Rock musician Bryce Dessner (The National) is 46. Professional wrestler/actor John Cena is 45. Actor-writer-comedian John Oliver is 45. Actor Kal Penn is 45. Retired MLB All-Star Andruw Jones is 45. Actor Jaime King is 43.
— The Associated Press
