Today is Saturday, April 2, the 92nd day of 2022. There are 273 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On April 2, 2005, Pope John Paul II died in his Vatican apartment at age 84.
1917 — President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress to declare war against Germany, saying, “The world must be made safe for democracy.” (Congress declared war four days later.)
1982 — Several thousand troops from Argentina seized the disputed Falkland Islands, located in the south Atlantic, from Britain. (Britain seized the islands back the following June.)
One year ago — In his first call to the president of Ukraine, President Joe Biden underscored US support for that country, amid reports of Russian troop movements on Ukraine’s eastern border. A US Capitol police officer, William Evans, was killed when a man rammed a car into officers at a barricade outside the Capitol building and then emerged with a knife; authorities shot the suspect, who died at a hospital.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Linda Hunt is 77. Singer Emmylou Harris is 75. Actor Sam Anderson is 75. Social critic and author Camille Paglia is 75. Actor Christopher Meloni is 61. Singer Keren Woodward (Bananarama) is 61. Country singer Billy Dean is 60. Actor Clark Gregg is 60. Rock musician Greg Camp is 55. Actor Roselyn Sanchez is 49. Actor Pedro Pascal is 47. Actor Adam Rodriguez is 47. Actor Michael Fassbender is 45. Actor Jaime Ray Newman is 44. Rock musician Jesse Carmichael (Maroon 5) is 43. Actor Bethany Joy Lenz is 41. Singer Lee Dewyze (TV: “American Idol”) is 36. Actor Jesse Plemons is 34.
— The Associated Press
