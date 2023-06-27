Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I’m 42 and, due to having epilepsy, have never been able to live on my own, without my parents. I haven’t had any kind of social life for the past 13 years. My illness began the year after I graduated high school, and it gradually got worse with time. I have lived with my mom through childhood, and from my senior year of high school until I was 38, I lived with my dad. Now I’m back living with my mom.

Since 2010, I haven’t been able to drive or work, and since my license was suspended due to my illness, my life has been permanently put on hold. I’ve had one friend in all that time, and unfortunately, he lives in New York, while I live in Virginia.

