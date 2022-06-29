Dear Heloise: These are a few things I’ve done in my kitchen that have helped me get organized:
• I arranged my spices alphabetically.
• Always have paper plates available to use under items that might spill over in the microwave, or to use as a spoon rest or dustpan.
• On the inside of my pantry door I have hooks to store my colanders, graters, large spoons and other utensils.
• I use a rack designed for platters to hold the lids for my pots and pans.
• All dog food is stored in plastic bins with tight lids. No more ants in the cupboard.
— Vickie T., Wilmore, Ky.
Vinaigrette Pasta Salad
Dear Heloise: It’s been ages since I last made your Vinaigrette Pasta Salad, and frankly, I have a craving for it right now. But I can’t find the recipe. Since we’re hosting a Fourth of July party, I’d like to make this for family and friends. Would you reprint the recipe?
— Ivy W., Seabrook, NH
Ivy, this is one of my summertime favorites. You’ll need:
1/2 cup distilled white vinegar
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 teaspoon lemon pepper
1 teaspoon fresh dill or 1/2 teaspoon dried dill
Combine all ingredients in a small bowl or jar, mixing vigorously. Makes 1 cup. Set aside to use shortly.
1 pound fettuccine, cooked, drained and cooled
6 ounces sliced salami, cut into 1/4-inch strips
6 ounces cooked ham, cut into 1/4-inch strips
6 ounces thinly sliced fresh spinach, romaine or escarole
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Combine all ingredients except the vinaigrette in a large bowl. Pour vinaigrette over pasta; toss until well coated.
Do you enjoy tasty dishes with flavor and healthy ingredients? Do you hate meals that require working over a hot stove in warmer weather? Then I think you’ll love my pamphlet “Heloise’s Fantabulous Vinegar Hints and More.” It not only has wonderful recipes, it also has housekeeping hints that make cleaning your home easier and far less expensive.
— Heloise
