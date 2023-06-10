With the weather raging from cold to hot and leaning more to the warm side, your roses should be in some stage of bloom. Some of mine are starting to bloom, others are in full bloom and others have some that are just starting.
Most roses have several bloom periods during the year. After a good first bloom, it will take a few weeks for your rose to recover, gain enough energy and produce another good show of flowers. There are usually just a few flowers on the plant between these bloom cycles.
If you want better blooms, you need to remove the old flowers after they have finished blooming, unless you want the fruit. When it comes to roses, most varieties of which bloom all summer, it is critical to remove the old flowers.
In order to help your roses for the next cycle, you must first remove old flowers, often called “deadheading.” If you do not deadhead your roses, the plants start turning the flowers into fruit called hips. You should notice that the rose hips look like small apples. Apples are also in the rose family. As the hips begin to develop and grow, more of the sugar produced by the leaves will go to growing the fruit and less goes to future flower blooms.
When removing old rose flowers, some of you just pull off the old blooms or petals. It is better to cut off the blooms to just above a five-leaflet leaf. The first leaves just below the flowers have only three leaflets; keep going down the branch until you find a five-leaflet leaf and cut the old bloom off just above that leaf.
Another option is to cut some of the flowers all the way back until there is just one bud left on the branch. This will give you more long-stem roses. It will also open up the rose bush and help with air circulation through the plant, which helps prevent some common roses diseases, like mildew.
In any case, do not throw the old flower petals or developing hips on the ground. As the old flower parts decay, they give off gas called ethylene, which causes the next group of flowers to bloom and die very quickly. The same effect happens when people spread kitchen scraps and coffee grounds around their roses. Either compost your garden scraps first or bury them at least 6 inches in the ground.
After the first bloom is over, an application of a balanced fertilizer is needed, I like to use a triple 16 (16-16-16) or triple 15 (15-15-15) fertilizer. Be sure to follow the directions on the fertilizer bag.
It may also be time to apply a micronutrient spray. It is a liquid fertilizer that is sprayed directly onto the foliage of the roses. The fertilizer is absorbed by the leaves. Check at your local nursery and ask for a chelated fertilizer.
If you have not added mulch to your rose garden, do so now. If your garden has not had mulch applied to it before, add some extra nitrogen fertilizer.
Gardens that have been mulched last year just need an inch or two of additional mulch added this year. The mulch will keep the soil cool and moist. If you add mulch too early, your roses will not grow as fast, because it will keep the soil too cold.
The most common diseases that attack roses are fungal. Powdery mildew is the most common. Mildew is easily killed with most fungicides, including dusting sulfur. You may have killed the mildew, but there are thousands of mildew spores left behind which in a few days will grow and infest your plants again.
To help prevent future mildew outbreaks on your plants, you need to make sure the leaves are dry before dark. Watering first thing in the morning or better use drip irrigation keeps water off the leaves in the evening. Also, thinning your plants to allow sunlight and air circulation inside your plants will help prevent mildew.
Roses can usually improve over the summer if they receive a light thinning. If mildew is a problem every year, you may need to move your roses to a new location with more sunlight.
As your roses grow they need water. Most people believe roses are drought tolerant, and they are, but if you want a good flower show, your plants need adequate water.
