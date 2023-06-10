Neal Weisenberger

With the weather raging from cold to hot and leaning more to the warm side, your roses should be in some stage of bloom. Some of mine are starting to bloom, others are in full bloom and others have some that are just starting.

Most roses have several bloom periods during the year. After a good first bloom, it will take a few weeks for your rose to recover, gain enough energy and produce another good show of flowers. There are usually just a few flowers on the plant between these bloom cycles.

